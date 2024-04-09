South Dakota State Adds Fly Specialist Emma Ingalls To Class Of 2028

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Ingalls of Spokane, Washington, has announced her commitment to swim and study at South Dakota State University next fall. Ingalls is currently a senior at Mead High School, and trains year-round with the Spokane Waves Aquatic Team.

“I’m looking forward to attending South Dakota State after experiencing the team camaraderie, learning about the training approach, meeting the Coaches, and meeting with the academic advisor and finding about the multiple opportunities in my field of study!”

Ingalls’ primary event focus is on butterfly, but she also swims mid-distance freestyle and IM. She recently raced at the IES Short Course Championships, where she took 1st in the 100 and 200 fly with times of 58.26 and 2:07.68. She notched personal bests in the 50 free (24.48) and 200 IM (2:09.73) to earn 4th and 2nd, respectively.

Earlier in the season, Ingalls raced at the Washington State Senior Championships. She recorded her highest finish in the 100 fly at 8th (56.84), while in the 200 fly she picked up 9th in 2:05.76. Both swims marked new personal bests. She also saw a large improvement in the 200 free, as she lowered it from 1:57.47 to 1:54.54 to finish 18th.

Highlighting Ingalls’ long course season last summer was the Western Zone Senior Championships in July. Her top event was again the 100m fly, where she stopped the clock at 1:04.86 to hit a new best time en route to a 13th place finish overall.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 53.52

200 free – 1:54.54

100 fly – 56.84

200 fly – 2:05.76

200 IM – 2:07.99

The South Dakota State women finished 5th as a team at the 2024 Summit League Championships earlier this spring. Their top individual performer was Sianne Downes, who finished 3rd in the 100 back with a time of 55.10.

Ingalls is in a strong position to be an immediate scorer for South Dakota State, as her current best times in both fly events would have qualified for this year’s B-final. Jenna Currier was the lone finalist in the 100 at 15th (57.06), while in the 200 Poppy Mead won the B-final in 2:06.69. Both were underclassmen this season and will overlap with Ingalls for at least two years.

With her commitment, Ingalls joins Annabelle MacAdams and Kailee Crane in South Dakota State’s incoming class next fall. MacAdams is a breaststroke and IM specialist while Crane swims IM, free, and back.

