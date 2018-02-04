How To Maintain Your Poise & Composure During A Swim Race

Courtesy of Eney Jones

When open water gets rough . . . and it is not the water! “Ain’t that a kick in the head?”

How to maintain your poise and composure when you have just been:

Ziplined – pulled under and back by the ankle

– pulled under and back by the ankle High fived to the face

to the face Clipped – every stroke you are hitting hands or arms with another competitor

– every stroke you are hitting hands or arms with another competitor Lockjawed – an elbow to the jaw renders you speechless

– an elbow to the jaw renders you speechless Roll overed – hugged at the waist while another competitor rolls over your back to get to the other side

– hugged at the waist while another competitor rolls over your back to get to the other side Groped – worse than a TSA pat down

– worse than a TSA pat down Pawed or Petted – and positive you felt nails

“Between the stimulus and response there is a space. In that space our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and freedom.” Viktor E Frankl

Find your power in the response. You have options. Do not react. Respond. You can go around, sprint forward, drop back, go right, go left, go under, go over, or go through. Get away or stay in the mix.

Preparations

These techniques will help you maintain composure during an open water swim or triathlon race:

Grease up – Put grease on your feet, legs and ankles. If they touch you, they get a hand full of jelly.

– Put grease on your feet, legs and ankles. If they touch you, they get a hand full of jelly. Sprint and speed change accessibility – be able at any moment to get going and get away

– be able at any moment to get going and get away Patience – relax, stay in your dilemma then save it for the final sprint and get it. See Breathing Rhythm and Composure

– relax, stay in your dilemma then save it for the final sprint and get it. Have faith that your composure, poise and training will help you overcome the situation

that your composure, poise and training will help you overcome the situation Go around – start wide and go wide

– start wide and go wide Go over and go through – tough but doable

– tough but doable Sprint forward – capture your power in your catch and your kick. Move. Now.

– capture your power in your catch and your kick. Move. Now. Drop back – probably not your best option; but always a possibility in order to find tranquility

– probably not your best option; but always a possibility in order to find tranquility Go right or left – look both ways and pick your best option with the most room

– look both ways and pick your best option with the most room Go under – this is where breaststroke comes in handy

– this is where breaststroke comes in handy ReBoot – just as your computer does, you should too!

Perhaps the best option is to try to not engage in battle and remember that the best response is to win!

Eney Jones has achieved remarkably diverse success as a leading pool, open water and Ironman triathlon swimmer.