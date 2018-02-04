Jack LeVant Breaks Texas State Record in 200 Free

Southlake Carroll senior Jack LeVant has broken one National Record and a pair of Texas state records at his regional championship meet this weekend. His 1:34.89 in the 200 free is just short of his personal best (1:34.53) in the event, but it is his best in a high school meet.

His swim breaks the Texas 6A and All-Classes record set last year by his teammate Alex Zettle in 1:36.27. Zettle sat out his senior high school season to prepare for his freshman season at Texas next fall. The national public high school record in the event is a 1:33.30 set by Drew Kibler at Indiana’s state meet in February. Kibler is also a senior in high school this year.

LeVant, himself a Stanford commit, will be chasing state titles in 2 new events in 2 weeks. Last year, he placed 2nd in the 50 free (20.44) and won the 100 fly (47.64). This year, he shifted his focus to the 200 free and the 500 free, where he also won a regional title in 4:19.03 (his best is 4:14.40 from Winter Juniors in December).

LeVant also led off Southlake Carroll’s winning 200 free relay with a 20.55 split, and their winning 500 free relay with a 44.01. Southlake Carroll won both relays in 1:24.39 and 3:04.16, respectively. That makes them the top seed in both relays heading toward the 6A state meet, according to Scott Scofield’s Texas Meet Results site. He’s also the top seed in the 200 free by nearly 4 seconds and top seed in the 500 free by more than 9 seconds.

In Texas, there are 3 levels of post-season competition. The top 6 swimmers from each district advance to one of 8 regional championship meets. There, the top 2 swimmers advance to the state meet, as well as the next 8-fastest times from all regions combined. Because there are no qualifying times for the state championship meet, a swimmer like LeVant is usually not on a full taper for the district or regional meets. That puts context on Levant’s times, and paints a picture for what might be to come.

The Stanford-bound senior won the Speedo Winter Junior National Championships in December in both the 500 free (4:14.40) and the 400 IM (3:45.75). His best finishes at last summer’s World Championship Trials was winning the 18 & under C-Final in both the 200 meter fly (1:59.11) and the 200 free (1:48.70). Southlake Carroll’s boys team hass won the last 7 ‘big school’ (formerly 5A, now 6A) state championships in boys’ swimming & diving.

The Texas High School State Championship meet will be held from February 16th-17th at the University of Texas.

More Texas regional coverage to come after all results are in and official call-ups are published.