James Guy’s 1:48.0 200 Free Among Highlights on Day 3 of Golden Tour Nice

2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Nice

Friday, February 2 – Sunday, February 4, 2018

Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 5pm on Friday (11am EST/8am PST), 4:30pm on Saturday (10:30am EST/7:30am PST), and 3:30pm on Sunday (9:30am EST/6:30am PST)

Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice

50m

Brochure

Psych sheet

Live results

The “Meeting International de Nice FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat” wrapped up on Sunday with good performances from a few of the Nice athletes in front of their home crowd. doubled again, winning both the 100 free and 100 fly. She had swum the 400 free in Charlotte Bonnet prelims, in a somewhat unremarkable 4:16.32, but scratched out of the final to concentrate on the shorter races on Sunday afternoon. Her 100 free win came with another world top-10 time of 53.87, just .15 off her season-best time of 53.72 from Geneva last month. Between those two swims are 53.7s from Margo Geer, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Bronte Campbell, and Shayna Jack. Penny Oleksiak and Emma McKeon have also been under 54 already this season. Bonnet won the 100 fly in 59.81, a PB by 3/10 and her first sub-minute performance. Bonnet’s teammate Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland won the men’s 100 fly, pulling off a mild upset over Marseille’s Mehdy Metella, 53.82 to 53.93. It was nevertheless a good performance from Metella, who is competing in his first meet after having been out several months with a very bad ankle sprain. He had a full weekend, swimming in the 50 free (?), 100 free (2nd), 200 free (7th in prelims), 50 fly (1st), and 100 fly.

Team Britain continued to dominate the distance freestyle, with Jaz Carlin of Wales (4:13.86) and James Guy of Bath (1:48.03) notching victories in the 400 free and 200 free, respectively. Guy’s 200 ties for 7th in the world, only .06 off his season best from the Euro-Meet in Luxembourg last week. Lithuania’s Giedrius Titenis completed his sweep of the breaststroke events, winning the 100 in 1:00.72, well over a second in front of Théo Bussière (1:01.95) and GBR’s David Murphy (1:02.13).

French swimmers populated all the steps of the podium in the women’s 100 breast and 200 back. Fanny Deberghes added to her collection of breaststroke golds, which already comprised the 50 and the 200, with a 1:10.58 win in the 100 breast. Camille Dauba just touched out Solène Gallego for second, 1:11.78 to 1:11.79. After finishing second in the 100 back and fourth in the 50 back, Camille Gheorghiu won the 200 back in 2:14.22. Behind her were Mathilde Cini (2:15.69) and Fantine Lesaffre (2:16.44). Lesaffre had also touched second behind Carlin in the 400 free with 4:16.58.

Paul-Gabriel Bedel (2:03.31) out-touched Hungary’s David Verraszto by 2/100 to win the 200 back, adding to his 100 back title from Saturday. Verraszto won this event last year in 2:02.42 ahead of France’s Christophe Brun; Brun touched third this year in 2:03.73. Algeria’s Oussama Sahnoune, who trains in Marseille, won the 50 free with 22.69. Amiens teammates Maxime Grousset (22.71) and Jérémy Stravius (22.80) finished second and third.

Sunday Finals

Saturday Finals

Friday Finals

Women’s 1500 Meter Freestyle –Lara Grangeon (FRA) 16:49.22

Men’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Damien Joly (FRA) 8:05.85

Women’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Jaz Carlin (GBR) 8:45.77

Men’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Damien Joly (FRA) 15:19.88

Women’s 400 Meter IM – Fantine Lesaffre (FRA) 4:43.32

Men’s 400 Meter IM – David Verraszto (HUN) 4:14.48

(HUN) 4:14.48 Women’s 50 Meter Backstroke – Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) 29.08

(FRA) 29.08 Men’s 50 Meter Backstroke – Jérémy Stravius (FRA) 25.41

(FRA) 25.41 Women’s 50 Meter Breaststroke – Fanny Deberghes (FRA) 32.20

Men’s 50 Meter Breaststroke – Giedrius Titenis (LTU) 28.04

(LTU) 28.04 Women’s 50 Meter Butterfly – Mélanie Henique (FRA) 26.57

Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly – Mehdy Metella (FRA) 24.22

Prize Money

Nice stage

1st – gold medal and 400 €

2nd – silver medal and 200 €

3rd – bronze medal and 150 €

General rankings

The top 5 women and top 5 men, based on points, after 3 stages of the Golden Tour will earn a total combined purse of 30,000 €. Points will be awarded as follows: 1st in event = 5 points, 2nd in event = 3 points, 3rd in event = 1 point. The Golden Tour bonus prize money will be allocated: