2018 Canadian Pan Pac Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2nd day of finals at the 2018 Canadian Pan Pac Trials is set to get underway from Edmonton, with the 100 free, 200 fly, 100 back and men’s 1500 on the docket.

The biggest name in action tonight will be world record holder Kylie Masse, who swims her signature 100 back event and will look to add her name to the Pan Pac roster. After day 1, there were 13 qualifiers.

One interesting fact from the day was Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith all scratching the 100 freestyle after qualifying for the team last night in the 200. While they will be allowed to swim the individual 100 and/or the 400 free relay at Pan Pacs, the qualifying criteria states that the top-4 in both the 100 and 200 at Trials will qualify for Tokyo. But there’s a good chance Ruck, Sanchez and Smith will all be used on the 400 free relay at Pan Pacs, at least two of the three, and thus a few of the swimmers who qualify for the team tonight in the relay won’t actually be used in the event they qualified for.

Penny Oleksiak, who is also already on the team, will swim that 100 final, along with Alexia Zevnik, who swam the relay at the Commonwealth Games with Ruck, Oleksiak and Sanchez.

Along with Masse, Yuri Kisil, Mack Darragh and Mabel Zavaros are all likely to add their names to the roster tonight. Javier Acevedo made the team last night in the 4×200 relay, and has scratched the 100 free final tonight to focus on the 100 back.

Women’s 100 Free Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.90

Penny Oleksiak and Alexia Zevnik clearly were the top two swimmers in the field tonight, with the reigning Olympic champ slightly faster on both 50s to take the win in 54.75. Zevnik touched 2nd in 55.07. The two of them are the 2nd and 3rd fastest Canadians this year behind Taylor Ruck, with season-bests of 53.85 and 53.95 respectively from the Commonwealth Games.

16-year-old Kyla Leibel (55.65) and 18-year-old Maggie MacNeil (56.05) took 3rd and 4th in personal best times to qualify for the Pan Pac team in the relay. However, it’s likely neither will actually swim the relay in Tokyo, but they will get some experience at the meet nonetheless.

Men’s 100 Free Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 48.93

UBC teammates Yuri Kisil and Markus Thormeyer duelled it out in the men’s 100 freestyle final, with Kisil clipping Thormeyer at the wall for the win in 49.14. Thormeyer qualified for the team last night, but Kisil adds his name to the Pan Pac roster for the second time, also competing four years ago in Australia.

Thormeyer was 49.16 in 2nd, just off his PB of 49.13, and Markham’s Ruslan Gaziev (49.56) and CAMO’s Owen Daly (49.67) swam personal bests themselves to take 3rd and 4th and qualify for the Pan Pacs as well.

Women’s 200 Fly Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:09.77

Men’s 200 Fly Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:57.28

Women’s 100 Back Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.61

Men’s 100 Back Final

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.06

Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final