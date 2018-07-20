2018 Canadian Pan Pac Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- July 18-22, 2018
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Kinsmen Sports Centre
The 2nd day of finals at the 2018 Canadian Pan Pac Trials is set to get underway from Edmonton, with the 100 free, 200 fly, 100 back and men’s 1500 on the docket.
The biggest name in action tonight will be world record holder Kylie Masse, who swims her signature 100 back event and will look to add her name to the Pan Pac roster. After day 1, there were 13 qualifiers.
One interesting fact from the day was Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith all scratching the 100 freestyle after qualifying for the team last night in the 200. While they will be allowed to swim the individual 100 and/or the 400 free relay at Pan Pacs, the qualifying criteria states that the top-4 in both the 100 and 200 at Trials will qualify for Tokyo. But there’s a good chance Ruck, Sanchez and Smith will all be used on the 400 free relay at Pan Pacs, at least two of the three, and thus a few of the swimmers who qualify for the team tonight in the relay won’t actually be used in the event they qualified for.
Penny Oleksiak, who is also already on the team, will swim that 100 final, along with Alexia Zevnik, who swam the relay at the Commonwealth Games with Ruck, Oleksiak and Sanchez.
Along with Masse, Yuri Kisil, Mack Darragh and Mabel Zavaros are all likely to add their names to the roster tonight. Javier Acevedo made the team last night in the 4×200 relay, and has scratched the 100 free final tonight to focus on the 100 back.
Women’s 100 Free Final
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.90
- Penny Oleksiak, TSC, 54.75
- Alexia Zevnik, PCSC, 55.07
- Kyla Leibel, RDCSC, 55.65
- Maggie MacNeil, LAC, 56.05
Penny Oleksiak and Alexia Zevnik clearly were the top two swimmers in the field tonight, with the reigning Olympic champ slightly faster on both 50s to take the win in 54.75. Zevnik touched 2nd in 55.07. The two of them are the 2nd and 3rd fastest Canadians this year behind Taylor Ruck, with season-bests of 53.85 and 53.95 respectively from the Commonwealth Games.
16-year-old Kyla Leibel (55.65) and 18-year-old Maggie MacNeil (56.05) took 3rd and 4th in personal best times to qualify for the Pan Pac team in the relay. However, it’s likely neither will actually swim the relay in Tokyo, but they will get some experience at the meet nonetheless.
Men’s 100 Free Final
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 48.93
- Yuri Kisil, UBCSC, 49.14
- Markus Thormeyer, UBCSC, 49.16
- Ruslan Gaziev, MAC, 49.56
- Owen Daly, CAMO, 49.67
UBC teammates Yuri Kisil and Markus Thormeyer duelled it out in the men’s 100 freestyle final, with Kisil clipping Thormeyer at the wall for the win in 49.14. Thormeyer qualified for the team last night, but Kisil adds his name to the Pan Pac roster for the second time, also competing four years ago in Australia.
Thormeyer was 49.16 in 2nd, just off his PB of 49.13, and Markham’s Ruslan Gaziev (49.56) and CAMO’s Owen Daly (49.67) swam personal bests themselves to take 3rd and 4th and qualify for the Pan Pacs as well.
Women’s 200 Fly Final
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:09.77
Men’s 200 Fly Final
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:57.28
Women’s 100 Back Final
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.61
Men’s 100 Back Final
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.06
Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 15:12.79
Oleksiak 54.75
Zevnik 55.07
Leibel 55.65 PB
MacNeil 56.05 PB
can ruck sanchez and smith not be on the relay now? ahahaah they should have done what the US did and hw you need to race the 100 and 200 free to be on the relay. Because there arent relay prelims!!
They will be on the relay!
So the other girls, Leibel and Macneil won’t be on the relay i presume.
Really.. they’ll be on it they have already qualified they didn’t need to swim this event.
Something tells me they didn’t just pull this qualifying system out of their ass, the organizers knew this would happen. Get the big names qualified early so they can get back into training, some potential newcomers getting experience. Not saying I agree with it, but that’s how it seems to me
They will end up taking only one per event except relays because people like Ruck won’t be doubling or tripling up. In the USA we will be taking 3 per event.
Ruck will probably swim the 50 100 200 free and 100 200 back events
well that’s because very few are hitting the A standard