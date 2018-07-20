Masse, Kisil Highlight 10 New Pan Pac Qualifiers On Day 2 In Edmonton

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Ten swimmers added their name to the Canadian roster for the next month’s Pan Pacific Championships tonight in Edmonton, led by reigning world champion Kylie Masse. After 13 qualifiers on day 1, the count is currently at 23.

Masse won the 100 back easily in a time of 59.05 to solidify her place on the team, and will have a great battle with Australia’s Emily Seebohm and fellow Canadian Taylor Ruck in Tokyo, just as they did back in April at the Commonwealth Games. There, Masse won gold in a time of 58.63, and she’s been as fast as 58.54 this year which is the fastest in the world.

Also adding their name to the team on day 2 was 2016 Olympic semi-finalist Yuri Kisil, who won the men’s 100 freestyle in a time of 49.14. Ruslan Gaziev and Owen Daly added their names to the team by finishing 3rd and 4th, as did Alexia Zevnik, Kyla Leibel and Maggie MacNeil by taking 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the women’s event.

Penny Oleksiak, who qualified for the team last night in the 200 free, won the women’s 100, and Markus Thormeyer was the runner-up in the men’s 100 free and also won the 100 back.

Mabel Zavaros and Mack Darragh, both of the Oakville Aquatic Club, won the women’s and men’s 200 fly to add their names to the team, and Peter Brothers of the University of Calgary Swim Club also grabbed a spot with a win in the men’s 1500 in 15:38.56.

Canadian Pan Pac Qualifiers Through Day 2 (23)