Conor Dwyer In 100/200 Free & 200 IM At Nationals, Still No 400 Free

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

3-time Olympic medalist Conor Dwyer is scheduled to swim the 100/200 free and 200 IM at U.S. Nationals next week in Irvine, California.

The 29 year-old has been mostly absent from competition in 2018, only competing in two meets – last week’s Los Angeles Invite and April’s TYR Pro Swim Series in Mesa where he only swam prelims of the 200 free (1:49.45). In L.A., Dwyer put together a string of good performances in the 100 free (49.38), 200 free (1:47.28), and 200 IM (2:02.37). His 1:47.28 is the 2nd fastest performance by an American this year behind Jack Conger‘s 1:46.96 from the Atlanta Pro Swim Series in March.

Oddly enough, Dwyer implemented the same strategy in 2017 – swam one race in April (prelims of the 100 free in Mesa), a full schedule in early June at the Santa Clara Pro Swim Series, and then Nationals in Indianapolis where he qualified for Worlds by way of a 4th place finish in the 200 free (1:47.25).

There’s no doubt he has the raw talent to throw down a 1:46 200 free on a moment’s notice to qualify for Pan Pacs this summer. However, when will we see Dwyer back at his full potential? He is the bronze medalist in the 200 free from the 2016 Rio Olympics (1:45.23) and just missed the podium in the 400 free with a 4th place finish in 3:44.01. He is a 1:43/3:42 talent, but he may not unleash that until Tokyo 2020 – if he even decides to keep the 400 in his lineup.

The most interesting part of his schedule next week is the 200 IM. Dwyer has always flirted with this event, but never really had a true breakthrough performance. Without Michael Phelps in the picture, he qualified for the 2013 World Championships where he finished 10th with a 1:58.52 and the 2015 World Champs where he finished 5th with a 1:57.96. The question is, does he have what it takes to contend next week? Barring a peak Ryan Lochte performance or Caeleb Dressel deciding to swim it right before the 50 free, reigning World Champ Chase Kalisz has the top spot all-but-locked. After that, there are a handful of guys in the 1:56-1:58 range with Abrahm DeVine, Josh Prenot, and Gunnar Bentz among others. With Lochte in the picture and a Dressel sighting looming, the odds aren’t in Dwyer’s favor. Never say never, though. His best time is 1:57.41 set back in 2014.

Conor Dwyer’s 2018 U.S. Nationals Entries By Day (Prelims Start Time)

Day 1 – Wednesday, July 25th

100 free – 10:08 AM (#17 seed – 49.40)

Day 2 – Thursday, July 26th

200 free – 9:35 AM (#6 seed – 1:47.25)

Day 3 – Sunday, July 29th