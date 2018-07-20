Melanie Margalis Skipping 200 Breast at U.S. Nationals

Versatile National Teamer Melanie Margalis is entered in the 200 free, 400 IM, and 200 IM at the 2018 U.S. National Championships. This means that she won’t swim the 200 breaststroke, where her 2:24.41 is the fastest by an American so far in 2018.

Margalis swam that time in the 200 breast at the Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis, which is her new lifetime best. She swam that event at the 2014 U.S. Nationals and 2016 Olympic Trials, but scratched it at last year’s World Championship Trials.

Margalis enters as the top seed in the 200 IM, the 2nd seed behind Leah Smith in the 400 IM, and the 3rd seed behind Katie Ledecky and Smith in the 200 free – where she’ll need a top-4 finish to assure herself of a spot on the relay at Pan Pacs (there are no prelims, so relay spots are more limited than most meets).

Margalis is swimming the very first race on days 2, 3, and 4 of the meet. That consistency-of-schedule should help her get into a routine at the meet.

If she makes the team, Margalis would still have the option of adding the 200 breaststroke to her schedule for Pan Pacs, where she would be racing for a spot at the 2019 World Championships.

Margalis’ Schedule for the 2018 U.S. Nationals (Prelims Timeline Included):

Day 1, Wednesday, July 25th:

  • No Races

Day 2, Thursday, July 26th:

  • 200 free – 9:00AM
  • This is where the 200 breast is being raced, about an hour after the 200 free

Day 3, Friday, July 27th:

  • 400 IM – 9:00AM

Day 4, Saturday, July 28th:

  • No Races

Day 5, Sunday, July 29th:

  • 200 IM – 9:00AM

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!