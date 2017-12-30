2017 Swammy Awards NCAA Female Swimmer of the Year: Katie Ledecky

NCAA FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KATIE LEDECKY

The award for NCAA female swimmer of the year was a tough one to call with several swimmers breaking records and winning multiple events, but when it came down to it, the award went to Katie Ledecky. In her first season in the NCAA, Stanford’s Ledecky won all 3 of her individual events at the 2017 NCAA Championships. Ledecky swept the distance freestyles and tied Louisville’s Mallory Comerford for the gold in the 200 free. She also played a role in Stanford’s American and NCAA Record-setting 400 free relay and 800 free relay.

Ledecky was also a 2-time champion at her first Pac-12 championships. She scorched an American Record in the 500 free at that meet, throwing down a blistering 4:25.15 to win it. That took down her own former records by over a second. She surprised some people when she opted not to swim the 1650 free there, instead going after the 400 IM. She took down the American Record in that event, beating out reigning NCAA champ and teammate Ella Eastin in 3:57.68, though that mark was later broken again by Eastin at NCAAs. Ledecky doubled up that night with the 200 free immediately after the 400 IM, coming up just short of the title to teammate Simone Manuel.

Ledecky also had some record-breaking swims outside of her championship meets. Before breaking the American Record in the 500 free at Pac-12s, she had set it at the Ohio State Invitational. At that meet, she also smashed the 1650 free American Record by 10 seconds and the NCAA Record by 20 seconds in 15:03.92 (she has since broken this record). Additionally, Ledecky took down the 1000 free NCAA Record by 10 seconds just 2 months into her collegiate career when she posted a 9:10.49. She was faster than that in her American Record mile swim, though, lowering it to a 9:08.94 on the split.

Honorable Mention

In no particular order.