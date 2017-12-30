2017 Swammy Awards NCAA Male Swimmer of the Year: Caeleb Dressel

NCAA MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: CAELEB DRESSEL

2017 was another historic year for Caeleb Dressel in the NCAA. The 2016-17 season marked his first individual event sweep. Dressel, who was a junior for the Florida Gators at the time of the 2017 NCAA Championships, won both sprint freestyles and the 100 fly. He was narrowly off his American and NCAA Records in the 50 free, and broke those marks in the 100 free and 100 fly. Dressel also posted the fastest 50 free relay split ever, a 17.71, as he anchored the Gators’ 200 free relay in prelims. He helped Florida to a top 8 finish in the 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relay.

One of the most talked-about performances of his short course season was his 100 free, where he came as close as he could get to becoming the first man in history to break 40 seconds. Dressel dominated the field by almost a full second, with the crowd on their toes as he touched in 40.00. Another big storyline of the 2017 NCAA season was the 100 fly battle between Dressel and former Bolles teammate Joseph Schooling, the reigning NCAA and Olympic champion from Texas. Dressel pulled off the feat in record fashion, blasting off the final wall with no breath down the last lap as he beat Schooling 43.58 to 43.75. They became the first NCAA men to break 44 seconds.

While his 50 free wasn’t a record, Dressel won the event for the 3rd year in a row with his 18.23, setting him up for a chance at a 4-peat in his senior season. Thanks to his performances, Dressel was named NCAA Swimmer of the Year for the 2nd year running. He shared the award with former club teammates Schooling and Murphy in the previous season. In addition to his NCAA titles, Dressel successfully defended all 3 of his SEC titles in 2017.

