2017 Arena PSS – Santa Clara: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Four events are on tap for Saturday morning prelims in Santa Clara: the 200 free, 200 back, 50 free and 400 IM.

The women’s 200 free will be highlighted by Katie Ledecky, who had the day off yesterday after cranking out the 5th fastest 1500 in history on Thursday.

The men’s 200 free will feature four of the six swimmers who qualified for the Olympics last summer in the event, led by Conor Dwyer who is swimming his first full meet since Rio. Gunnar Bentz will swim alongside Dwyer in the 12th and final heat, while Clark Smith will race in heat 10 and Jack Conger in heat 11. Also entered in the event are Caeleb Dressel, Maxime Rooney and Grant Shoults, who could all vie for a relay spot this summer.

The Canadian duo of Hilary Caldwell and Kylie Masse will face off against Kathleen Baker and Amy Bilquist in the women’s 200 back, along with Elizabeth Beisel who is making her return to competition after an extended break post-Rio. Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley highlight the men’s event, their first event of the meet.

100 free winners from last night Simone Manuel and Nathan Adrian will look for the sprint double today in the 50 free, though they’ll have a lot of challengers with many of America’s best in the lineup. For women, Abbey Weitzeil, Lia Neal and Katrina Konopka are among the top contenders, while the men’s event features the top-4 from last year’s Olympic Trials: Adrian, Dressel, Anthony Ervin and Cullen Jones. Russian Vlad Morozov and Brazilian Marcelo Chierighini will also be in the mix.

Beisel will have a tough double with the 400 IM also on her schedule, where she’ll have to deal with last night’s 200 breast champ Madisyn Cox and rising Canadian Sarah Darcel. Jay Litherland and Gunnar Bentz highlight the men’s field, which surprisingly is missing Chase Kalisz. Kalisz has opted to take the event off at this meet, swimming the 200 free today instead.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 1:55.68, Femke Heemskerk, 2015

Katie Ledecky had a dominant showing in the final heat of the women’s 200 free, touching in 1:56.25 for the top seed by over three and a half seconds. That improves her 5th ranked season best by 0.01, done at the Atlanta Pro Swim last month. Tonight she’ll have a real shot at Femke Heemskerk‘s rich meet record of 1:55.68 from 2015.

Siobhan Haughey won the second-to-last heat for the 2nd seed in 1:59.96, the only other woman under two minutes. Katie McLaughlin continued her string of strong performances recently with a 2:00.21 for 3rd, and last night’s 400 free winner Katie Drabot was right there at 4th in 2:00.23.

Mackenzie Padington, who actually beat Drabot in the 400 last night before being disqualified, made the A-final as well in 8th. Abbey Weitzeil was among those on the outside looking in, 12th in 2:02.75. She’ll contest the B-final tonight.

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 1:45.92, Park Tae Hwan, 2011

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

Meet Record: 2:06.99, Kirsty Coventry, 2009

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

Meet Record: 1:55.30, Arkady Vyatchanin, 2014

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 24.13, Cate Campbell, 2008

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 21.76, Nathan Adrian, 2013

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

Meet Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Men’s 400 IM Prelims