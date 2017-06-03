2017 Santa Clara PSS: Top Seed Bentz Scratches 400 IM Final

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th

50-Meter Course

Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)

Santa Clara, California

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara continues tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 200 free, 200 back, 50 free, and 400 IM. Read on for a list of scratches from the A and B finals on Saturday night.

One of the big scratches tonight came from Gunnar Bentz, who was the top seed in the 400 IM. Bentz will instead favor the 200 free, which will come directly after the 400 IM on the finals schedule. Also scratching out of the A final in that event was 6th seed Carlos Claverie. Age group phenom Michael Andrew, who took 15th in prelims, scratched out of the B final to focus on the 50 free.

On the women’s side, 6th seed Ella Eastin has scratched out of the 200 free, which she would’ve swum right after the 400 IM final. There were several scratches in the 200 free B final, including Meryn McCann, Abbey Weitzeil, Leah Stevens, and Remedy Rule.

Women’s Scratch List:

Men’s Scrach List: