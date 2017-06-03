No Mile for Clark Smith at World Champ Trials (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 400 FREE:

Texas’ Clark Smith was the only man to break 3:50 tonight, taking it out in 1:53.54 to lead the race from start to finish. His winning time of 3:49.40 put him over a second and a half ahead of the field. Georgia’s Jay Litherland came from behind on the back half, charging to a 3:50.96 for silver with the fastest final 100 split of the field (56.39).

Stanford’s True Sweetser held a slight lead over Louisville’s Marcelo Acosta at the 300-meter mark in their battle for bronze. He was nearly a second ahead as they flipped for the final 100 meters, but Acosta dropped the hammer, outsplitting Sweetser 57.12 to 58.38 on the last 100. At the touch, Acosta nabbed the bronze in 3:52.49, followed by Sweetser in 3:52.83.