2017 ACC Champ Ky-Lee Perry Time-Trials Lifetime Best in 50 Free

USA SWIMMING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – TIME TRIALS

July 25th-29th, 2018

Meet Mobile search: “Time Trials -2018 Phillips 66 National Champs,” or to shortcut, “Irvine”

NC State rising junior Ky-Lee Perry, who was the 2017 ACC Champion in the 50 yard free as a freshman, swam a lifetime best of 25.27 in the long course 50 free during Saturday’s time trials. That’s her best time by .11 seconds, over a swim at last year’s Summer Nationals.

Perry missed a big chunk of her sophomore year at NC State heading into nationals after dislocating her elbow and tearing a tendon in January. She still managed to finish 21st at NCAAs in the 50 free, but about half-a-second short of her best time.

Perry already swam a lifetime best in the 100 free of 55.51 on Wednesday, which is the only other event that she has a Summer Nationals time standard in. That was good for 4th place in the C-Final. Her time trial swim on Saturday now sets her up for the real 50 free race, which will come on the last day of the meet Sunday. She’s the 19th seed in that race (the 25.27 from the time trial would bump her up to 15th, but won’t be updated).

Other Significant Saturday Time Trial Results: