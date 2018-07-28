2017 ACC Champ Ky-Lee Perry Time-Trials Lifetime Best in 50 Free

USA SWIMMING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – TIME TRIALS
- July 25th-29th, 2018
- Meet Mobile search: “Time Trials -2018 Phillips 66 National Champs,” or to shortcut, “Irvine”
NC State rising junior Ky-Lee Perry, who was the 2017 ACC Champion in the 50 yard free as a freshman, swam a lifetime best of 25.27 in the long course 50 free during Saturday’s time trials. That’s her best time by .11 seconds, over a swim at last year’s Summer Nationals.
Perry missed a big chunk of her sophomore year at NC State heading into nationals after dislocating her elbow and tearing a tendon in January. She still managed to finish 21st at NCAAs in the 50 free, but about half-a-second short of her best time.
Perry already swam a lifetime best in the 100 free of 55.51 on Wednesday, which is the only other event that she has a Summer Nationals time standard in. That was good for 4th place in the C-Final. Her time trial swim on Saturday now sets her up for the real 50 free race, which will come on the last day of the meet Sunday. She’s the 19th seed in that race (the 25.27 from the time trial would bump her up to 15th, but won’t be updated).
Other Significant Saturday Time Trial Results:
- Texas’ Jeffrey Newkirk swam a 49.76 in the men’s 100 free time trials, which shaved .01 seconds off his lifetime best (and .05 seconds off the time he did in prelims of the 100 free).
- Michigan undergrad James Jones swam a 23.00 in the men’s 50 free time trials. That was three-tenths shy of his lifetime best, but was his fastest swim in almost three years.
- Missouri’s Micah Slaton was the fastest swimmer in the men’s 100 fly time trial, finishing in 53.41. That shaves .08 seconds off the time he did in prelims of the event on Thursday, which was 28th (but missed finaling).
Nice. Maybe she can get under 25! Her 100 looked good.