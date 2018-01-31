ACC Champ Ky-Lee Perry Out 4-6 Weeks With Dislocated Elbow For NCSU

Defending ACC 50 free champ Ky-Lee Perry is out for 4-6 weeks after dislocating her elbow and tearing a tendon, NC State says.

Perry won the 50 free at the ACC Championships as a freshman and swam on a pair of conference record-breaking relays. She had competed this entire season up to the team’s road loss to Virginia on January 19, but was absent for the next weekend’s meet at North Carolina. The program has confirmed that Perry dislocated her elbow and tore a tendon, leaving her with an estimated 4-6 weeks of recovery time.

NC State is uncertain whether Perry will be able to return this season or not. She will miss the team’s final regular season meet, the Carolina College Invite this coming weekend. The ACC Championships start on Wednesday, February 14, which would be earlier than that 4-week time frame. The NCAA Champs are from March 14-17, and are probably the only remaining meet Perry could contest.

Perry is already under the 2017 NCAA invite time in the 50 free after going 22.01 midseason. Her 100 free (49.07) and 100 back (53.63) probably aren’t fast enough to earn invites on their own, but are NCAA B cuts, meaning she could contest them if her 50 free earns an invite.

She’s a key piece of the puzzle for defending ACC champs NC State, which will now face an uphill battle to defend its title. The loss of Perry is compounded by the absence of Courtney Caldwell, an All-American relay member and individual NCAA scorer last year. Caldwell hasn’t yet competed this season, though she still appears on the team roster.