Stanford Women Regain Top Spot In Jan 31 CSCAA Dual Meet

Note: SwimSwam does not have a voting stake in the CSCAA Awards, which focus on dual meet viability. For rankings more geared towards NCAA prediction, check out our latest Power Rankings. (Women’s ranks here, men’s ranks coming next week).

The Stanford women regained the #1 spot in the latest CSCAA (Collegiate Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) poll, leapfrogging Texas A&M for the first time since November.

The A&M women had led for two straight polls. On the men’s side, Cal remains #1, with three-time defending NCAA champs Texas dropping all the way down to 8th. That comes after a road dual meet loss to Arizona State, the team’s fifth loss this year. The Longhorns, however, are still widely considered the favorites for the NCAA title in March with Cal as the top challengers.

The biggest riser on the women’s side was NC State, which jumped from 15th to 10th. On the men’s side, Arizona State rose from 10th to 7th. The biggest drops came from the Texas men (2nd to 8th) and Louisville women (10th to 14th).

Division I Women

Rank Prev Team Points
1 3 Stanford 300
2 1 Texas A&M 280
3 2 Michigan 275
4 5 California 270
5 4 Texas 255
6 6 Georgia 240
7 8 Virginia 224
8 7 Indiana 201
9 9 Tennessee 194
10 13 Southern California 176
10 15 NC State 176
12 11 Ohio State 165
13 14 Kentucky 164
14 10 Louisville 158
15 12 Auburn 139
16 18 Minnesota 125
17 16 Florida 101
18 20 North Carolina 91
19 22 Notre Dame 87
20 17 Missouri 65
21 19 Wisconsin 63
22 20 Arizona 56
23 NR Purdue 29
24 NR Akron 28
25 NR Duke 16

Also receiving votes:

Arizona State (8), UCLA (5), Alabama (4), Virginia Tech (3), Arkansas (1)

Division I Men

Rank Prev Team Points
1 1 California 274
2 3 Indiana 264
3 4 Florida 249
4 5 Stanford 238
5 6 NC State 218
6 7 Michigan 213
7 10 Arizona State 199
8 2 Texas 198
9 11 Georgia 189
10 8 Southern California 174
11 9 Texas A&M 172
12 12 Tennessee 148
13 15 Missouri 134
14 14 Louisville 128
15 16 Ohio State 125
16 13 Auburn 111
16 17 Alabama 111
18 18 Arizona 81
19 20 Notre Dame 73
20 19 Virginia Tech 68
21 20 Florida State 50
22 24 Minnesota 41
23 23 Virginia 34
23 25 South Carolina 34
25 21 Harvard 27

Also receiving votes:

Georgia Tech (10), Kentucky (9), Princeton (2), Iowa (1)

