Stanford Women Regain Top Spot In Jan 31 CSCAA Dual Meet

Note: SwimSwam does not have a voting stake in the CSCAA Awards, which focus on dual meet viability. For rankings more geared towards NCAA prediction, check out our latest Power Rankings. (Women’s ranks here, men’s ranks coming next week).

The Stanford women regained the #1 spot in the latest CSCAA (Collegiate Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) poll, leapfrogging Texas A&M for the first time since November.

The A&M women had led for two straight polls. On the men’s side, Cal remains #1, with three-time defending NCAA champs Texas dropping all the way down to 8th. That comes after a road dual meet loss to Arizona State, the team’s fifth loss this year. The Longhorns, however, are still widely considered the favorites for the NCAA title in March with Cal as the top challengers.

The biggest riser on the women’s side was NC State, which jumped from 15th to 10th. On the men’s side, Arizona State rose from 10th to 7th. The biggest drops came from the Texas men (2nd to 8th) and Louisville women (10th to 14th).

Division I Women

Rank Prev Team Points 1 3 Stanford 300 2 1 Texas A&M 280 3 2 Michigan 275 4 5 California 270 5 4 Texas 255 6 6 Georgia 240 7 8 Virginia 224 8 7 Indiana 201 9 9 Tennessee 194 10 13 Southern California 176 10 15 NC State 176 12 11 Ohio State 165 13 14 Kentucky 164 14 10 Louisville 158 15 12 Auburn 139 16 18 Minnesota 125 17 16 Florida 101 18 20 North Carolina 91 19 22 Notre Dame 87 20 17 Missouri 65 21 19 Wisconsin 63 22 20 Arizona 56 23 NR Purdue 29 24 NR Akron 28 25 NR Duke 16

Also receiving votes:

Arizona State (8), UCLA (5), Alabama (4), Virginia Tech (3), Arkansas (1)

Division I Men

Rank Prev Team Points 1 1 California 274 2 3 Indiana 264 3 4 Florida 249 4 5 Stanford 238 5 6 NC State 218 6 7 Michigan 213 7 10 Arizona State 199 8 2 Texas 198 9 11 Georgia 189 10 8 Southern California 174 11 9 Texas A&M 172 12 12 Tennessee 148 13 15 Missouri 134 14 14 Louisville 128 15 16 Ohio State 125 16 13 Auburn 111 16 17 Alabama 111 18 18 Arizona 81 19 20 Notre Dame 73 20 19 Virginia Tech 68 21 20 Florida State 50 22 24 Minnesota 41 23 23 Virginia 34 23 25 South Carolina 34 25 21 Harvard 27

Also receiving votes:

Georgia Tech (10), Kentucky (9), Princeton (2), Iowa (1)