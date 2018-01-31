Stanford Women Regain Top Spot In Jan 31 CSCAA Dual Meet

Note: SwimSwam does not have a voting stake in the CSCAA Awards, which focus on dual meet viability. For rankings more geared towards NCAA prediction, check out our latest Power Rankings. (Women’s ranks here, men’s ranks coming next week).
The Stanford women regained the #1 spot in the latest CSCAA (Collegiate Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) poll, leapfrogging Texas A&M for the first time since November.
The A&M women had led for two straight polls. On the men’s side, Cal remains #1, with three-time defending NCAA champs Texas dropping all the way down to 8th. That comes after a road dual meet loss to Arizona State, the team’s fifth loss this year. The Longhorns, however, are still widely considered the favorites for the NCAA title in March with Cal as the top challengers.
The biggest riser on the women’s side was NC State, which jumped from 15th to 10th. On the men’s side, Arizona State rose from 10th to 7th. The biggest drops came from the Texas men (2nd to 8th) and Louisville women (10th to 14th).
Division I Women
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|3
|Stanford
|300
|2
|1
|Texas A&M
|280
|3
|2
|Michigan
|275
|4
|5
|California
|270
|5
|4
|Texas
|255
|6
|6
|Georgia
|240
|7
|8
|Virginia
|224
|8
|7
|Indiana
|201
|9
|9
|Tennessee
|194
|10
|13
|Southern California
|176
|10
|15
|NC State
|176
|12
|11
|Ohio State
|165
|13
|14
|Kentucky
|164
|14
|10
|Louisville
|158
|15
|12
|Auburn
|139
|16
|18
|Minnesota
|125
|17
|16
|Florida
|101
|18
|20
|North Carolina
|91
|19
|22
|Notre Dame
|87
|20
|17
|Missouri
|65
|21
|19
|Wisconsin
|63
|22
|20
|Arizona
|56
|23
|NR
|Purdue
|29
|24
|NR
|Akron
|28
|25
|NR
|Duke
|16
Also receiving votes:
Arizona State (8), UCLA (5), Alabama (4), Virginia Tech (3), Arkansas (1)
Division I Men
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|California
|274
|2
|3
|Indiana
|264
|3
|4
|Florida
|249
|4
|5
|Stanford
|238
|5
|6
|NC State
|218
|6
|7
|Michigan
|213
|7
|10
|Arizona State
|199
|8
|2
|Texas
|198
|9
|11
|Georgia
|189
|10
|8
|Southern California
|174
|11
|9
|Texas A&M
|172
|12
|12
|Tennessee
|148
|13
|15
|Missouri
|134
|14
|14
|Louisville
|128
|15
|16
|Ohio State
|125
|16
|13
|Auburn
|111
|16
|17
|Alabama
|111
|18
|18
|Arizona
|81
|19
|20
|Notre Dame
|73
|20
|19
|Virginia Tech
|68
|21
|20
|Florida State
|50
|22
|24
|Minnesota
|41
|23
|23
|Virginia
|34
|23
|25
|South Carolina
|34
|25
|21
|Harvard
|27
Also receiving votes:
Georgia Tech (10), Kentucky (9), Princeton (2), Iowa (1)
