Former Bucknell University Swimmer Struck by Car

Former Bucknell University swimmer Lectie Altman remains in critical condition after she was stuck by a car on Thursday, January 25, 2018. Altman, now a veteran triathlete, was out for a routine bike ride with a group of cyclists when she was hit head-on and nearly killed by a car allegedly “drift racing” on one of Oahu, Hawaii’s most dangerous roads.

The car, a Nissan sedan operated by a 20-year-old man, was allegedly racing with another automobile when he lost control and veered onto Altman’s side of the road, crashing into her. Police have arrested the driver on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury.

Altman suffered leg and arm injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital. By Friday morning, she remained in critical, but stable condition after undergoing surgery to treat fractures from the crash.

“I never thought anything like this would happen,” Altman’s father, Jack, said. “She’s been doing it for years, nine years, and nothing like this has ever happened.” He was in shock when alerted about the accident.

“It’s ridiculous. It [Tantalus Drive] shouldn’t be a racetrack.”

Altman, now a triathlete, began swimming when she was 6 months old and continued competitively through college, where she swam at Division I school Bucknell University as a part of their graduating class of 2006.

She led the team to Patriot League championships during her time there. Throughout those four seasons, she won at least one Patriot League title each year. Mainly a 100 and 200 backstroker, she was victorious in the 200-yard freestyle her freshman year.

As a senior, Altman went undefeated in the 200-yard back and received the Patriot League’s High Point Award as the top career scorer of her class. She graduated with school records in three individual events and two relays and won the Christy Mathewson Award as the top athlete in her class. She was inducted into the Bucknell University Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2017.

One of her friends set up a GoFundMe page where nearly $45,000 of the $50,000 goal has been raised in just four days.