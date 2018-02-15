Florida Gators Swim/Dive Team Shows Off Carpool Karaoke Skills

En route to the 2018 Men’s and Women’s SEC Swimming and Diving Championships that kicked off Wednesday morning in College Station, Texas, the University of Florida swimming and diving team tweeted a video of several of their athletes participating in carpool karaoke.

Carpool karaoke became well-known because of James Cordon’s Late Late Show, and in preparation for the 2016 Olympic Games, the U.S. swim team created their own version of carpool karaoke.

Athletes from both the men’s and women’s team are in three different cars singing “No Air” by Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown, “You’re Beautiful” by James Blunt and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

The Gators had a fast start to the SECs, finishing in 5th place in the women’s 200 yard medley relay and winning the men’s 200 yard medley relay, breaking the SEC meet record in the process. The team, made up of Michael Taylor, Chandler Bray, Jan Switkowski and Caeleb Dressel went a 1:22.94, with Dressel splitting a 17.92 on the freestyle leg.

In the 800 yard free relay, the women finished 6th and the men followed up their win in the medley relay with a victory in the 800 free relay, once again breaking the SEC meet record.

Florida’s edition of carpool karaoke has accumulated over 4,200 views since the video was shared on February 12.