2018 Women’s ACC Day 2 Prelims: Baldwin Breaks Own 50 Free Meet Record

2018 WOMEN’S ACCS

Prelims featured the 500 free, 200 IM, and the 50 free. The finals tonight will also include the 200 free relay.

500 FREE

Meet Record – 4:30.74, Leah Smith (2016)

ACC Record – 4:28.90, Leah Smith (2017)

Top 8:

Sophie Cattermole broke 4:40 for the first time ever in prelims, taking the top seed for tonight’s final. Cattermole swam a very consistent race, with 100 splits of 54.28/56.65/56.65/56.41/55.86, which propelled her to win heat 5 of the prelims by exactly 3 seconds. Mallory Comerford opted to swim the 500 instead of the 50 at this meet, swimming a seemingly controlled race to touch in 4:40.57, nearly 5 seconds off her seed. Hannah Moore went her season best to take the 3rd seed for tonight’s final.

Louisville’s Emily Moser and Brittany Kampfer tied for 24th in prelims at 4:51.94. They had a swim-off where Moser won with a 4:51.41 to Kampfer’s 4:53.66.

200 IM

Meet Record – 1:54.44, Alexia Zevnik (2017)

ACC Record – 1:54.05, Kaitlyn Jones (2016)

North Carolina freshman Caroline Hauder dropped 1.5 seconds to take prelims. Her time of 1:55.82 is the fastest in the ACC so far this season, propelled by the fastest back split in the top 8 (28.66) and the 2nd fastest breast split (33.75). Louisville punched 3 tickets to the A final, with Rachel Bradford-Feldman, Grace Oglesby, and Alina Kendzior all making it in.

Reka Gyorgy, who came in 4th in this event last year, got 9th this morning with a 1:58.07, qualifying her for the B final tonight.

50 FREE

Meet Record – 21.78, Caroline Baldwin (2017)

ACC Record – 21.48, Caroline Baldwin (2017)

Caroline Baldwin and Caitlin Cooper both came in under the meet record of 21.78 set by Baldwin last year, with Baldwin winning in 21.71 to Cooper’s 21.73. That marked Cooper’s first NCAA ‘A’ cut of the season. Virginia got 4swimmers into this A final, those swimmers being Cooper, Laine Reed, Morgan Hill, and Dina Rommel, who will likely be the Virginia 200 free relay team tonight. Adding up their flat starts from this morning comes out to 1:28.43, less than half a second off their season best, which bodes well for their race tonight.