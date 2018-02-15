2018 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs Report

2018 WOMEN’S B1G TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the swimming portion of prelims squared away, take a look below at the ups/mids/downs chart. Michigan has a clear advantage today, getting two more swimmers into A-finals than the next rung of competitors, which is a tie for five between OSU and IU.

The Wolverines were boosted by the return of Siobhan Haughey, who has been out recently with an undisclosed injury, and whose status for this weekend’s competition was unknown until today, when she raced to the 2nd seed for the 200 IM final. The Wolverines put up three A-finalists in the 500 and three in the 200 IM, which should give them a big point return, and they also have the most B-finalists tonight with five.

Michigan also gained another boost after a swim-off for 16th in the 50 free between Wolverine Vanessa Krause and Buckeye Marianne Kahmann. Krause won the swim-off, leaving a Wolverine in the B final and a Buckeye in the C final.

Between OSU and IU, the Buckeyes have the edge, with two more B-finalists than IU and one more C-finalist.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)

500 FREE 200 IM 50 FREE TOTAL MICHIGAN 3/1/1 3/2/0 1/2/0 7/5/1 OHIO STATE 1/1/2 1/1/2 3/2/2 5/4/6 INDIANA 2/0/2 2/1/3 1/1/2 5/2/5 WISCONSIN 0/2/1 2/1/0 1/1/0 3/3/1 MINNESOTA 0/3/0 0/1/0 2/0/1 2/4/1 PENN STATE 1/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/1 1/1/1 PURDUE 1/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 1/0/2 NORTHWESTERN 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/2/0 NEBRASKA 0/1/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/1/2 IOWA 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 RUTGERS 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/2 MICHIGAN STATE 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 ILLINOIS 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0



*Diving is currently going on, but the 1-meter finalists will certainly factor into the scoring predictions for tonight. Diving ups/mids/downs will be included upon its prelims conclusion.