UK Sport Re-Launches #DiscoverYourGold Talent ID Program

UK Sport recently announced the re-launch of its multi-sport talent identification campaign called #DiscoverYourGold. Developed as a partnership between UK Sport, the English Institute of Sport (EIS) and multiple National Governing Bodies, the program targets the identification of potential future champions among the 15-24-year-old age group across sport.

UK Sport Director of Performance Chelsea Warr, who pioneered the talent identification process back in 2005, said of this year’s campaign, “#DiscoverYourGold is all about ensuring young people with sporting talent get the opportunity to reach their full potential no matter what their background.

“We are looking for athletes with raw endurance, speed or power who might not currently be in the best sport for them. With access to the right training and support, we aim to help them fulfil their potential and maybe one day to become future Olympic and Paralympic medalists.”

Lizzy Yarnold, gold medalist from Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover, Taekwondo Olympic bronze medalist Lutalo Muhammad, and Paralympic athletics champion Joanna Butterfield all have roots in the talent identification program.

UK Sport Chair, Dame Katherine Grainger, said, “I have rowed and competed with graduates of similar schemes so I know first-hand what talent ID campaigns can produce.

“#DiscoverYourGold is a fantastic campaign that should help us retain our position as one of the powerhouses of Olympic and Paralympic sport.”

You can read the entire announcement from UK Sport here.