Iowa Freestyler Madeline Webb Commits to D2 Powerhouse Lindenwood Lions

Madeline Webb, a sprint and mid-distance freestyler from Pella, Iowa signed an NLI during the Early Signing Period to swim with Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, where she plans to major in biological science as part of the pre-chiropractic program. The Lions finished 5th in the women’s meet at 2017 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships.

“After visiting Lindenwood and meeting the team I knew that is where I was meant to be. I loved everything about the school. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for my teammates and I. [sic] Go Lions!”

Webb is a senior at Pella High School whose swimming has exploded over the last year and a half. For eleven years she trained with her small, hometown team in Pella. After her freshman and sophomore seasons swimming varsity with the high school co-op program at Newton High School, 40 miles north of Pella, Webb vowed to swim in college. That summer (2016), she transitioned her training to the Iowa Flyers Swim Club in Iowa City, and from there her times began to improve dramatically.

Webb earned a spot on the IFLY relay teams for Winter Junior Nationals West, where she anchored three relays. The chart below shows her progress over the last 15 months:

Start LCM 2017 Mid LCM 2017 Finished LCM 2017 Event Start SCY 16/17 Finished SCY 16/17 Mid SCY 17/18 29.24 28.42 27.79 50 Free 26.1 24.85 24.42 1:03.97 1:01.54 1:00.52 100 Free 56.19 53.75 53.18 2:21.52 2:17.84 2:12.80 200 Free 2:05.42 1:58.38 1:55.99 1:20.67 1:12.32 1:09.98 100 Fly 1:06.96 1:05.95 1:02.64 29.24 * 27.05 50 Free Relay Split * 24.73 24.07 1:03.97 * 59.51 100 Free Relay Split 54.84 53.75 52.64

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].