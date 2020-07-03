2-Sport Athlete Kaelan Daly (2021) Verbally Commits to Kentucky for Swimming

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kaelan Daly, a rising senior at North Penn High School in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has announced her intention to swim at the University of Kentucky beginning in the 2021-22 season.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at the University of Kentucky. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches, whose support has helped me get here. I can’t wait to be a part of BBN and such an incredible team. GO CATS!!”

Daly placed 8th in the final of the 200 IM (2:04.52) and 8th in the timed final of the 100 free (51.51) at the 2020 PIAA AAA State Championship whose format was modified because of COVID-19. She also split 23.18 on the winning 4×50 free relay and 50.82 anchoring the 3rd-place 4×100 free relay. In addition to her swimming, Daly has been a water polo player for the past 9 years and has contributed to 3 state-champion water polo teams at North Penn. She is also a member of the school’s Special Olympics and unified track teams. Daly plans to major in biology on a pre-med track at UK.

Daly does her year-round swimming with North Penn Aquatic Club. She was a finalist in the 100 free (14th) and 100 back (24th) at last summer’s Middle Atlantic LSC Senior Long Course Championships. At the Short Course version of the same meet last March, she placed 10th in the 50 free, 9th in the 200 IM, and 17th in the 100 free. In the past year, she has scored lifetime bests in the SCY 100 free, 50/100 back, 50 breast, and 200 IM and in the LCM 100 free, 100 back, and 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.96

100 free – 51.51

200 free – 1:52.26

200 IM – 2:04.52

50 back – 26.62

100 back – 57.59

Daly will join Annie Galvin, Maddie Welborn, Madeline Wenig; Megan Ciezczak, and Sydney Stricklin in the Wildcats’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.