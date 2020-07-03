Daily Swim Coach Workout #142

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
12 x 75 @ 1:05 (1-6 easy free / 7-12 fly, back, breast)
20 x 25 @ :35 UW FAST
12 x 50 @ 1:00 (25 catch-up / 25 accelerate)
TEAM OF ONE
200 Medley Relay Order FAST
5 crunches
200 Free FAST
5 crunches
200 IM FAST
5 crunches
50 FR FAST
5 crunches
Dive
5 crunches
100 FL FAST
5 crunches
100 FR FAST
5 crunches
500 FAST
5 crunches
200 FR FAST
5 crunches
100 BK FAST
5 crunches
100 BR FAST
5 crunches
400 FR FAST
1 x 400 easy
Coach Notes
Annual test set in which each swimmer races through the whole high-school program non-stop, in event order, and with climbing out of the pool between each event and doing 5 crunches. We keep an all-time list. For the 2150 IM, with the crunches included, team record is currently 23:53.
David Fox
Head Coach, Phillips Academy
