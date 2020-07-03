Daily Swim Coach Workout #142

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

12 x 75 @ 1:05 (1-6 easy free / 7-12 fly, back, breast)

20 x 25 @ :35 UW FAST

12 x 50 @ 1:00 (25 catch-up / 25 accelerate)

TEAM OF ONE

200 Medley Relay Order FAST

5 crunches

200 Free FAST

5 crunches

200 IM FAST

5 crunches

50 FR FAST

5 crunches

Dive

5 crunches

100 FL FAST

5 crunches

100 FR FAST

5 crunches

500 FAST

5 crunches

200 FR FAST

5 crunches

100 BK FAST

5 crunches

100 BR FAST

5 crunches

400 FR FAST

1 x 400 easy

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Annual test set in which each swimmer races through the whole high-school program non-stop, in event order, and with climbing out of the pool between each event and doing 5 crunches. We keep an all-time list. For the 2150 IM, with the crunches included, team record is currently 23:53.



David Fox

Head Coach, Phillips Academy

