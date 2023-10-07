World Champion Cameron McEvoy Turns In 22.00 50 Free At Queensland Prep Meet

2023 QUEENSLAND LC PREPARATION MEET #1

Saturday, October 7th & Sunday, October 8th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM (5om)

Entries

SwimSwam Preview

Live Results

Fresh off his decisive performance to take gold in the men’s 50m free at this year’s World Championships, Cameron McEvoy raced at the 2023 Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet in his native Australia.

29-year-old McEvoy wound up on top of the splash n’ dash podium, producing a time of 22.00 in the timed final.

The Somerville House Aquatics star beat the field by nearly half a second, with Somerset’s Thomas Nowakowski next in line in a mark of 22.46 while Ipswich Grammar’s Jayden Allum rounded out the top 3 in 23.33.

This event was McEvoy’s sole entry at the competition, although the Queensland Championships are on the horizon for December.

McEvoy is enjoying quite the career resurgence. After several quiet years which saw the veteran well off his personal bests, McEvoy ripped a time of 21.06 to not only take World Championships gold but become the 4th-best performer in history in the process.

McEvoy won his Fukuoka race by 0.51 seconds, which is the largest margin of victory ever in a men’s 50 free World Championships final. Previously, the largest margin of victory came when Dressel won the event by 0.41 seconds in 2019.

Former World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook was also in the water today, taking on the men’s 50m and 100m breaststroke events.

The 24-year-old Olympic medalist earned gold in the 100m in a time of 1:00.14, splitting 28.56/31.58 in the process. In the shorter distance, ZSC settled for silver. His time of 28.64 wasn’t enough to catch Southport swimmer Nash Wilkes who wound up at the wall first in 28.33.

Chandler teammate Ella Ramsay also dove in on multiple occasions to kick off her campaign. The 19-year-old punched a winning result of 1:09.81 to top the women’s 100m breaststroke podium while her 50m breast outing of 32.92 was also good enough for gold.

Additional Notes