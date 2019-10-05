Winter Juniors Qualifier Charlie Brennig Verbally Commits to TCU

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlie Brennig of Houston, Texas has verbally committed to Texas Christian University’s class of 2024.

“Excited to announce my commitment to swim at TCU in the fall of 2020. Thankful for my family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to where I am now and especially thankful for the TCU family making me feel so welcome. I chose TCU because of the great team environment and stellar academic record. GO FROGS😈🐸”

A senior at Houston’s The Kincaid School, Brennig swims for his high school and for Swim Houston Aquatic Club and specializes in distance freestyle. This summer he made big leaps in his times at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship, where he finished 20th, 8th, and 7th in the 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. His year-over-year time progressions are as follows:

2018 2019 200m free 2:00.13 1:57.24 400m free 4:15.92 4:06.55 800m free 9:27.59 8:25.28 1500m free 17:17.03 16:11.77

During his junior year of high school, Brennig updated his SCY times in all his events: 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Much of TCU’s distance squad from last season has graduated, or will have graduated by the time Brennig suits up for the Horned Frogs but he will overlap a year with Joao Andrade and Kevin Chao.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:05.13

1000 free – 9:28.71

500 free – 4:36.39

200 free – 1:43.10

400 IM – 4:16.69

