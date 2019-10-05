Sumida Triples as Louisville Men and Women Open Season with Wins Over Xavier

Louisville v. Xavier

Friday, October 4, 2019

Ralph Wright Natatorium, Louisville, KY

SCY

Final Results

Scores Women – Louisville 194, Xavier 62 Men – Louisville 177, Xavier 81



Women’s Recap

Louisville went 16-for-16 on the afternoon, sweeping every event in the Cardinals’ first dual meet of the 2019-2020 season. The Cardinals won 194 to 62 despite exhibitioning some swimmers over the final few events.

Sophomore Maria Sumida led the Cardinals with three victories. First, she stormed to a 25 second win in the 1000 free, touching in 10:06.67. She followed up that dominant victory with a pair of wins in the 200 back (2:01.08) and the 200 IM (2:03.36), finishing almost two seconds ahead of the next-closes competitor in each case.

Freshman Christina Regenauer made the most of her first meet with a 23.51 victory in the 50 free. Regenauer also teamed up with Arina Openysheva, Lainey Visscher, and Sophie Cattermole to win the 400 free relay in 3:25.57, with all four women splitting 51s. The Cardinals ‘B’ relay was just a half second behind, again with all four legs (Annette Schultz, Casey Fanz, Avery Braunecker, and and Nastja Govejsek) splitting 51s.

Some of the Cardinals top swimmers ended up swimming “off” events, most notably All-American Grace Oglesby, who the 200 free (1:52.78) and the 200 IM (2:05.02) instead of her normal fly events.

Freshman Brooke Atkins leading Xavier in scoring with 3rd place finishes in the 100 bak and 200 IM, along with a 5th place finish in the 200 back.

Men’s Recap

Just as on the women’s side, the Cardinal men topped Xavier, winning 177-81, despite a few exhibitioned swims and the Louisville All-Americans not competing in their main events.

The Cardinals swept the top three spots the 200 medley relay, with the ‘C’ and ‘A’ relays finishing within 0.26s of each other. Breaststroker Evgenii Somov swam fly on 2nd-place ‘A’ relay, splitting a 21.37, just a bit slower than All-American flyer Nick Albiero‘s 21.28 on the winning ‘B’ relay.

Albiero, who been an A-finalist in both the back and fly and NCAAs, competed in only one individual event, the 100 free, which he won with a time of 45.05. Somov picked up a win in the 100 fly (49.58) and finished 4th in the 200 free (1:41.42).

With Albiero (and Mitchell Whyte) out of the backstrokes, sophomore Jack Wever swept both backstroke events, first taking the 100 in 49.87 and then 200 in 1:50.11.

Junior worlds medalist Ilia Sibirtsev had a quiet meet in his first competition as a Cardinal, placing 5th in the 1000 free (9:36.91) and going 4:48.67 in the 500 free. The Cardinals’ other new international swimmer, Haridi Sameh, the Egyptian national record in the 50 fly (LCM), did not appear at all.

Unlike the women’s meet, Louisville did not sweep all 16 events, as Xavier came out with two victories. Freshman Jon Bernard won the 100 breast in 57.15, while Brandon Abboud came from behind in the 200 fly to clip Louisville’s Neal Morsi 1:55.04 to 1:55.16.

Louisville Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept Xavier in the opening meet of the season, marking the third-straight year the Cardinals have won their home opener. The UofL women won 194-62 and the men posted a 177-81 victory over the Musketeers.

“We’re glad to get back to racing, and I think we saw a lot of different things,” said head coach Arthur Albiero . “It’s been a tough week, so it’s just part of the progression, and now we continue to work on the little things. It’s a good way to get back and it was a great crowd today, so it was fun.”

The Cardinals started off the meet with a clean sweep of the women’s 200 medley relay with Grace Oglesby (26.45), Mariia Astashkina (28.39), Nastja Govejsek (24.30), Casey Fanz (22.88) winning in 1:42.02. The men also swept the opening relay, as the team of Daniel Sos (23.26), Aaron Parrott (26.63), Nicolas Albeiro (21.28), and Mihalis Deliyiannis (19.91) took the top spot with a combined time of 1:31.08.

Maria Sumida cruised to a 25-second victory in the women’s 1000 freestyle, stopping the clock in 10:06.67 for a Cardinal event sweep. Like the women, the Cardinal men also swept the podium in the 1000 as T.C. Smith took over the lead to win in 9:26.93.

Sumida then went on to lead the Cardinal charge in the women’s 200 backstroke, clocking in at 2:01.08 ahead of Sofie Underdahl (2:03.03) and Ashlyn Schoof (2:04.30). Schoof raced to first in the women’s 100 backstroke with a time of 56.95, not far ahead of teammate Annette Schultz (57.29).

The women’s 200 freestyle gave Louisville another 1-2-3 sweep as Arina Openysheva (1:51.12) posted a half-second lead over Diana Dunn (1:51.65). Michael Eastman was the only swimmer in the field under the 1:40-barrier in the 200 freestyle for the men, doing so in a winning time of 1:39.76.

Jack Wever secured a win in the men’s 200 backstroke, turning in a time of 1:50.11 ahead of Greyson Alarcon (1:53.81). Wever led another Cardinal sweep in the men’s 100 backstroke by finishing first in 49.87, followed closely by Sos (49.95). Sos later won the men’s 200 breaststroke, touching the wall in 2:03.41.

Molly Fears dove to first on the women’s 1-meter (298.75) and 3-meter (324.20) boards as Michaela Sliney took second on both the 1-meter (280.35) and 3-meter (323.75). Daniel Pinto swept both men’s boards after posting a final score of 341.55 on the 1-meter and 375.15 on the 3-meter.

Kaylee Wheeler led yet another Cardinal sweep in the women’s 100 breaststroke, getting her hands to the wall first in 1:02.90 ahead of Astashkina (1:03.21) and Morgan Friesen (1:03.54). Friesen later won the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:16.45, edging out Astashkina (2:17.17). Parrott was the top finisher for Louisville in the men’s 100 breaststroke, taking second in 57.56 to Xavier’s Jon Bernard (57.15).

The women’s 200 butterfly went to Alena Kraus with a final time of 2:03.52, edging out Carley Lowe who raced to second in 2:04.09. Neal Morsi (1:55.16) and Chase Sellers (1:55.48) finished second and third, respectively, in the men’s 200 butterfly behind winner Brandon Abboud (1:55.04) of Xavier.

Govejsek flew to the top spot in the women’s 100 butterfly in 55.46 ahead of Kraus (56.14). Evgenii Somov finished first in the men’s 100 butterfly as the only swimmer in the field under 50 seconds with a time of 49.58, over a second ahead of Mitchell Whyte (50.93).

Christiana Regenauer won the women’s 50 freestyle in 23.51 in her first meet as a Cardinal, just out-touching Lainey Visscher (23.56) and Avery Braunecker (23.76). Visscher later sprinted to first in the women’s 100 freestyle with a final time of 51.53, slightly ahead of runner-up Regenauer (51.56).

Xavier Release

LOUISVILLE – Xavier swimming opened up the dual portion of its fall schedule on Friday afternoon at Louisville. Xavier’s men picked up a pair of event wins and scored in the top three in 12 events, while the women scored in the top three in 11 events against a pair of Louisville programs that both finished top-five at last year’s NCAA Championships.

