2x Iowa High School State Champion Dylan Moffatt Sends Verbal to Missouri State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dylan Moffatt of Independence, Iowa has made a verbal commitment to Missouri State University’s class of 2024, joining AJ Huskey and James Doromal.

“I choose Missouri State because when I was on campus, I really felt like part of the family. I’m excited to call Missouri State my home for the next 4 years. Go Bears!!”

Moffatt is a senior at Cedar Falls High School who specializes in mid-distance to distance freestyle. He won the Iowa high school state title in the 500 free in both his freshman and sophomore years, setting the state record in the latter with 4:27.77. As a junior, he was runner-up in the both 500 free (4:31.97) and 200 IM (1:52.14) and contributed to the 5th-place 200 medley relay (24.13 leadoff backstroke) and 7th-place 400 free relay (46.52 anchor).

Moffatt swims club for Linn-Mar Swim Team. He is coming off an outstanding long-course season in which he dropped significant time across the board:

2018 2019 100m free 55.78 54.64 200m free 1:59.76 1:52.95 400m free 4:07.77 3:58.09 800m free 8:31.68 8:13.52 1500m free 16:14.37 15:52.08

He achieved the 200/400/800/1500 PBs at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals, coming in 15th in the 200, 6th in the 400, 8th in the 800, and 18th in the 1500.

Missouri State dominated the distance freestyle events at 2019 MAC Championships. The Bears placed 2 freshmen (conference champion Pawel Krawczyk and Sebastian Odent), a junior (Antonio Thomas), and two seniors (Minki Kang and Kevin Douglas) in the A final of the 500 free on Day 1. Krawczyk won the 200 free A final while Odent captured the consolation crown on Day 2. And the Bears swept the first four spots in the 1650 final with Krawczyk, Thomas, Kang, and Odent. Moffatt will have two years with Krawczyk and Odent.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:27.61

1000 free – 9:17.21

500 free – 4:27.77

200 free – 1:40.97

200 IM – 1:52.14

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Missouri State University. I’m excited to continue my academic and swimming career as a bear. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. Go Bears!!! @MoStateSwim @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/O6gi0W4nSj — Dylan Moffatt (@MoffattDylan) October 1, 2019

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.