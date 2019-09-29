Missouri State Secures Verbal Commitment from In-state Standout AJ Huskey

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

AJ Huskey has announced his verbal commitment to Missouri State University’s class of 2024, joining James Doromal who committed earlier this month. Huskey will make the 3-hour drive from his home in Columbia, Missouri to Springfield in the fall of 2020.

“I chose Missouri State because as soon as I stepped on campus I felt like I was a part of the family. I couldn’t see myself going anywhere else. Bear up!”

Huskey is one of the top high school swimmers in Missouri, with national time standards in 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He swims for Columbia Swim Club and Battle High School, where he is a senior. At the 2018 MSHSAA Class 1 Boys State Championships last November, he won the 200 IM (1:49.64) and 100 fly (50.46), single-handedly putting Battle at 19th place in the boys’ standings. He had an outstanding long-course season, culminating in new PBs in the 50/100 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at NCSA Summer Championship. He placed 3rd in the 200m IM, 10th in the 400m IM, 11th in the 200m fly, and 23rd in the 200m back. In short-course season, he won the 400 IM at Columbia Sectionals, three months after placing 20th in the same event at Winter Juniors East. Also at Columbia Sectionals, he finaled in the 200 back (9th), 200 breast (11th), 100 fly (13th), 200 fly (9th), and 200 IM (4th), and left the meet with new times in the 200 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Huskey will be an immediate-impact player for the Bears. His times would already have scored in myriad A-finals at 2019 MAC Championships: he would have joined Artur Osvath and Thomas Heye in the 200 IM; Antonio Thomas, Minki Kang, and Bryce Blattner in the 400 IM; Osvath and Mohamed Abdelbaky in the 200 fly; and Heye, Connor Ripp, and Blattner in the 200 back. He would have been the team’s fastest 400 IMer and the second-fastest performer in the 200 IM, 200 fly, and 200 back.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:49.15

400 IM – 3:52.10

200 fly – 1:48.63

100 fly – 50.29

200 back – 1:48.54

200 breast – 2:05.04

