Watch the Race Videos from Day 4 of Pro Swim Series-San Antonio

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Below are videos of all the championship and consolation final races from Day Four of the 2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio. Videos can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

The Pro Swim Series-San Antonio wrapped up Saturday night with a world #1 performance for the season by Katie Ledecky in the 800 free. In addition, we saw world top-10 times from Olivia Smoliga and Regan Smith in the 100 back, Ryan Murphy in the 100 back, Annie Lazor in the 200 breast, Madisyn Cox in the 200 IM, and Michael Andrew in the 200 IM. Simone Manuel put up the 12th-fastest 50 free for the season.

Among the highlights from the videos below is the men’s 100 back A final. You can see at about the 2:40 that Coleman Stewart flipped in 4th place behind Ryan Murphy, Kacper Stokowski, and Zheng Quah. When he came out of his turn at around the 3:20 mark, he had pulled nearly even to Murphy and was now in 2nd place. Murphy ended up winning by .9 but Stewart passed Stokowski and touched 2nd. Murphy and Stewart had a famous skirmish in November during the semi-final of the International Swimming League in Budapest, which they claim to have patched up afterwards.

Another highlight comes courtesy of Katie Ledecky who split her 800 in 4:06/4:07, swimming all alone in open water, to lead the world this season by 7.3 seconds.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

A Final

B Final

Tevyn Waddell (Minnesota), 1:02.58

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

A Final

Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics), 53.56 Coleman Stewart (Wolfpack Elite), 54.48 Kacper Stokowski (NC State), 55.30

B Final

Alex Gliese (Wolfpack Elite), 56.20

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

A Final

Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo), 2:23.91 Emily Escobedo (Condors), 2:24.45 Micah Sumrall (Gamecock), 2:27.81

B Final

Abigail Hersecu, 2:32.70

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

A Final

Nic Fink (Athens Bulldog), 2:11.92 Will Licon (Longhorn), 2:12.40 Josh Prenot (Cal Aquatics), 2:12.96

B Final

Connor Morikawa, 2:18.04

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

A Final

Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club), 24.70 Abbey Weitzeil (Cal Aquatics), 25.00 Kasia Wasick (Unattached), 25.12

B Final

Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldog), 25.61

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

A Final

Santo Condorelli (Dolphins), 22.49 Nathan Adrian (Cal Aquatics), 22.56 Bowe Becker (Sandpipers of Nevada), 22.57

B Final

Santiago Grassi, 22.96

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

A Final

Madisyn Cox (Longhorn), 2:10.84 Kathleen Baker (Team Elite), 2:11.96 Melanie Margalis (Saint Petersburg), 2:12.68

B Final

Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2:15.31

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

A Final

Michael Andrew (Race Pace), 1:58.05 Abrahm DeVine (Team Elite), 1:59.65 Andrew Seliskar (Cal Aquatics), 2:00.59

B Final

Raunak Khosla (Dynamo), 2:03.06

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

Fastest Heat

Katie Ledecky (Nation’s Capital), 8:13.64 Leah Smith (Unattached), 8:25.67 Haley Anderson (Mission Viejo), 8:29.15

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

Fastest Heat