Cary Sectionals Day 2: More Curzan NAGs, Baylor Nelson Rips 1:56.01 200 Breast

2021 ESSZ SENIOR SECTIONAL MEET

The 2nd day of the Cary Sectionals meet was electric, featuring two more National Age Group records.

Claire Curzan, a TAC 16-year-old, continued her hot streak, breaking another pair of NAGs. Curzan kicked off the finals session with a 21.50 in the 50 free, shaving .01 seconds off her previous best, which stood as the 15-16 girls NAG. Not even an hour later, Curzan was back in the pool, tearing to a 50.03 in the 100 back, taking .15 seconds off her previous best.

TAC 17-year-old Charlotte Hook ripped a new best time in the women’s 200 fly, clocking a 1:52.72. The time makes Hook the fastest 17-year-old of all-time in the event, and moved her up to 3rd in the 17-18 girls all-time standings. Hook also finished 2nd in the 500 free, swimming a 4:45.25. Eleanore Marquardt took the women’s 500 with a 4:43.76.

SwimMAC Carolina 17-year-old Baylor Nelson had a massive performance in the men’s 200 breast, winning the race in 1:56.01. The swim was earth shattering for Nelson, as he entered the meet with a personal best of 2:03.43, which he established in August of 2020. He then swam a 1:58.90 in prelims, earning a lane in the A final, and went on to drop another nearly 3 seconds in finals. He also went on the win the 100 back in a new lifetime best 47.91. Nelson is a Texas A&M recruit.

TAC 17-year-old and NC State recruit Michael Cotter won the men’s 500 free with a 4:19.93. The swim marks a personal best for Cotter, and his first sub-4:20 performance in the event. Teammate Lance Norris finished 2nd with a 4:20.64, marking a .19 second improvement.

Pro swimmer Michael Chadwick won the men’s 50 free by a big margin, clocking a 19.03. Another North Carolina Aquatic club pro, Justin Wright, took the men’s 200 fly in 1:43.44.

SwimMAC 16-year-old Grace Rainey took the women’s 200 breast with a 2:10.67. The swim comes in just off her personal best of 2:10.25.

