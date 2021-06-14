Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Olympic Trials Wave II Day 1 Finals (Race Videos + Press Conferences)

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Men’s 400 IM – Final

Top 3:

  1. Chase Kalisz (ABSC), 4:09.09
  2. Jay Litherland (DYNA), 4:10.33
  3. Carson Foster (RAYS), 4:10.86

Women’s 100 Fly – Semifinal

Top 3:

  1. Torri Huske (AAC), 55.78 AR
  2. Claire Curzan (TAC), 56.81
  3. Kelsi Dahlia (CARD), 56.91

Men’s 400 Free – Final

Top 3:

  1. Kieran Smith (FLOR), 3:44.86
  2. Jake Mitchell (CSC), 3:48.17
  3. Ross Dant (NCS), 3:48.30

Women’s 400 IM – Final

Top 3:

  1. Emma Weyant (SYS), 4:33.81
  2. Hali Flickinger (SUN), 4:33.96
  3. Melanie Margalis (SPA), 4:34.08

Men’s 100 Breast – Semifinal

Top 3:

  1. Michael Andrew (RPC), 58.14 AR
  2. Nic Fink (ABSC), 58.50
  3. Andrew Wilson (ABSC), 59.08

Chase Kalisz notched the first Olympic spot of the night in the men’s 400 IM final. Kalisz took over the race on the breaststroke, out splitting Carson Foster who was ahead by about .20. Foster held strong for the first 300 meters, but Jay Litherland made up ground on the last 100, going from third to out touching Foster by about half a second in true photo-finish fashion.

Press Conference: Chase Kalisz, Kieran Smith, Jack Baurle

The women’s 400 IM was one of the closest races of the night. 19-year-old Emma Weyant of the Sarasota Sharks. It came down to the last 50 meters, where Weyant blasted a 30.35, half a second faster than both of Hali Flickinger‘s 50 freestyle splits. Weyant’s last 100 meters came out to be 1:01.79 which was enough to out touch second-place finisher Flickinger by .15. Melanie Margalis had a dominant breaststroke leg (1:15.42), garnering her 3rd place just .12 behind Flickinger.

Press Conference: Emma Weyant

We can’t leave out the two American Records set tonight, by Torri Huske in the 100 fly  semifinal (55.78) and Michael Andrew in the 100 breast finals (58.14).

Arlington Aquatic Club’s Huske was the only swimmer to crack 56.00 tonight. She split the race 25.96/29.82 to take down Dana Vollmer’s American Record from the 2021 Olympics. In second place was 16-year-old Claire Curzan of TAC Titans (57.81) who was followed closely by Kelsi Dahlia (56.91).

Andrew snuck under his own hours-old record by .05. Second place finisher Nic Fink also crushed his prelims time, beating it by .71 for a time of 58.50. They were the only ones under 59:00 tonight, but the finals are set up to be fast on Monday night.

