2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The first batch of American Olympians will be named tonight during the first finals session from the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, with Tokyo spots on the line in the men’s 400 IM, men’s 400 free and women’s 400 IM.

We’ll also see two sets of semi-finals in the women’s 100 butterfly and men’s 100 breaststroke, where the top-eight swimmers will qualify for the final on Monday night.

The men’s 400 IM kicks things off, and the race could shape up very similarly to the one we saw in 2016. Back then, Ryan Lochte opened up a big early lead before being overtaken by Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland, who claimed the two Olympic spots.

This time, Kalisz and Litherland are expected to fight it out with Carson Foster, the University of Texas rising sophomore who qualified first out of this morning’s prelims in 4:10.50.

Bobby Finke, who will be among the favorites later in the meet in the 800 and 1500 freestyle, will also have a chance if he’s within striking distance with 100 meters to go.

The lone scratch from the prelims came from Gunnar Bentz, who opts out of the 400 IM, moving Penn State’s Michael Daly into the final.

The men’s 400 free presents a unique scenario—what happens if the second-place finisher (or the winner, for that matter) isn’t under the FINA ‘A’ cut?

The fastest American inside the qualifying period, Zane Grothe, failed to make the final, and NCAA standout Kieran Smith is the top seed after going 3:48.05 in the prelims. Smith owns a best time of 3:47.71, and the Olympic qualifying time sits at 3:46.78.

Smith is forecasted to be able to get under that time, but it would take a massive drop for anyone else in the field to do so. Jake Mitchell was 3:47.9 in 2019, and next up is Ross Dant, who hit a best of 3:48.40 in the prelims.

If the second-place finisher isn’t under 3:46.78, they won’t be named to the Olympic team. If the winner is also not under the ‘A’ standard, they can swim the event at the Olympics, but must receive an official invite by FINA to do so.

Similar to the Grothe miss in the 400 free, the women’s 400 IM had a surprise with Madisyn Cox failing to make the final.

Melanie Margalis remains the favorite to win, but in Cox’s absence the race for second opens up, with the likes of Hali Flickinger, Emma Weyant and Ally McHugh firmly in the mix.

Leah Smith and Brooke Forde, who will be out in lanes seven and eight, could also contend if their at their best. Smith owns a best time of 4:33.86 from 2017, second only to Margalis among swimmers in the field. Forde owns a PB of 4:35.09 from 2018.

The women’s 100 fly has a slew of possible contenders for Olympics spots tomorrow night, with veteran Kelsi Dahlia and newcomer Torri Huske staking their claim to a pair of Lane 4 appearances tonight after breaking 57 seconds in the prelims.

Michael Andrew had the swim of the morning session in the men’s 100 breast, shattering the American Record in a time of 58.19. Andrew Wilson also had a phenomenal performance, setting a new best time in 58.80.

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

WOMEN’S 100 FLY SEMI-FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48 (2016)

American Record: Dana Vollmer – 55.98 (2012)

– 55.98 (2012) US Open Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)

(USA) – 56.20 (2021) World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)

(USA) – 56.20 (2021) 2016 Olympic Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia – 56.48

Wave I Cut: 1:00.69

Wave II Cut: 59.59

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 3:40.07 (2009)

American Record: Larsen Jensen – 3:42.78 (2008)

US Open Record: Larsen Jensen – 3:43.53 (2008)

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:44.60 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:41.55

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Connor Jaeger – 3:43.79

Wave I Cut: 3:57.29

Wave II Cut: 3:54.21

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:26.36 (2016)

American Record: Katie Hoff – 4:31.12 (2008)

US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:31.07 (2015)

World Junior Record: Yu Yiting (CHN) – 4:35.94 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:26.36

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Maya DiRado – 4:33.73

Wave I Cut: 4:51.79

Wave II Cut: 4:47.72

MEN’S 100 BREAST SEMI-FINALS