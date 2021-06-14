Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chase Kalisz Opens Up About Shoulder Injury in 2018

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

  • World record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 4:03.84 (2008)
  • American record: Michael Phelps – 4:03.84 (2008)
  • U.S. Open record: Michael Phelps – 4:05.25 (2008)
  • World Junior record: Ilya Borodin (RUS) – 4:11.17 (2021)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Kosuke Hagino (JPN) – 4:06.05
  • 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Chase Kalisz – 4:09.54
  • Wave I Cut: 4:25.99
  • Wave II Cut: 4:23.24
  1. Chase Kalisz (ABSC), 4:09.09
  2. Jay Litherland (DYNA), 4:10.33
  3. Carson Foster (RAYS), 4:10.86

In a race that was eerily similar to the 2016 Trials, Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland punched their ticket to the Tokyo Games in the men’s 400 IM for the second straight Olympiad, going 1-2 with Kalisz coming out on top.

1
Penguin
4 seconds ago

nice interview!

0
0
Reply

