Chase Kalisz Opens Up About Shoulder Injury in 2018

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Wave II Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Links
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 400 IM FINAL
- World record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 4:03.84 (2008)
- American record: Michael Phelps – 4:03.84 (2008)
- U.S. Open record: Michael Phelps – 4:05.25 (2008)
- World Junior record: Ilya Borodin (RUS) – 4:11.17 (2021)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Kosuke Hagino (JPN) – 4:06.05
- 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Chase Kalisz – 4:09.54
- Wave I Cut: 4:25.99
- Wave II Cut: 4:23.24
- Chase Kalisz (ABSC), 4:09.09
- Jay Litherland (DYNA), 4:10.33
- Carson Foster (RAYS), 4:10.86
In a race that was eerily similar to the 2016 Trials, Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland punched their ticket to the Tokyo Games in the men’s 400 IM for the second straight Olympiad, going 1-2 with Kalisz coming out on top.
nice interview!