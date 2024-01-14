WATCH: Kate Douglass Rips 200 Breast American Record in Knoxville (Day 4 Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9am (EST)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)
The final night of the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series featured five events: the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free. Catch up on all the action with the following race videos (courtesy of USA Swimming):
Women’s 800m Freestyle — Timed Final
- World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:04.79 (2016)
- American Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:04.79 (2016)
- U.S Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:06.68 (2016)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:06.68 (2016)
- OLY Trials Cut – 8:45.79
Top 8:
- Katie Ledecky (GSC) — 8:14.97
- Paige Madden (NYAC) — 8:27.64
- Jillian Cox (TXLA) — 8:28.00
- Leah Smith (TXLA) — 8:38.90
- Aly Breslin (TENN) — 8:47.69
- Ella Dyson (OWLS) — 8:49.29
- Mila Nikanorov (HRA) — 8:51.45
- Clare Custer (SYS) — 8:53.22
Katie Ledecky grabbed the win in the women’s 800 freestyle by 12.67 seconds, touching in 8:14.97. Her winning time is faster than the 8:15.91 she produced at the U.S. Open last month.
Men’s 800m Freestyle — Timed Final
- World Record: Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12 (2009)
- American Record: Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:38.67 (2023)
- U.S Open Record: Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:40.34 (2023)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 7:48.50 (2023)
- OLY Trials Cut – 8:09.69
Top 8:
- Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 7:51.96
- Lucas Henveaux (CAL) — 7:55.64
- Bobby Finke (SPA) — 7:55.85
- Matthew Marsteiner (WAVE) — 8:10.92
- Isaac Feig (UN) — 8:11.19
- Connor Lamastra (DYNA) — 8:13.42
- Rafael Ponce de Leon (TENN) — 8:16.36
- Joey Tepper (TENN) — 8:17.00
Felix Auboeck completed his sweep of the 200/400/800 freestyles with this 800 win. His time of 7:51.96 cleared the field by nearly four seconds.
Women’s 100m Backstroke — Final
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33 (2023)
- American Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)
- U.S Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.71 (2023)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.90 (2023)
- OLY Trials Cut – 1:01.89
Top 8:
- Katharine Berkoff (NCS) — 59.06
- Claire Curzan (UN) — 59.11
- Rhyan White (WOLF) — 59.84
- Leah Shackley (BRY) — 1:00.16
- Josephine Fuller (TENN) — 1:00.31
- Charlotte Crush (LAK) — 1:00.99
- Taylor Ruck (MVN) — 1:01.04
- Morgan Scott (TFA) — 1:01.08
Katharine Berkoff tied her morning effort of 59.06, which earned her the win in a stacked 100 back final.
Men’s 100m Backstroke — Final
- World Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 51.60 (2022)
- American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)
- U.S Open Record: Aaron Piersol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)
- Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40 (2016)
- OLY Trials Cut – 55.69
Top 8:
- Shaine Casas (TXLA) — 53.54
- Hunter Armstrong (NYAC) — 53.97
- Jonny Marshall (UN) — 54.36
- Kacper Stokowski (NCS) — 54.38
- Justin Ress (MCN) — 54.75
- Kieran Smith (RAC) — 54.81
- Aidan Stoffle (AU) — 55.14
- Jacob Molacek (TFA) — 55.31
Shaine Casas led the men’s 100 backstroke from the start, taking the race out in a strong 25.87. He finished in 53.54, ahead of former 50 Back WR-holder Hunter Armstrong.
Women’s 200m Breaststroke — Final
- World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)
American Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:19.59 (2012) U.S Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009) Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor (USA) – 2:20.77 (2019)
- OLY Trials Cut – 2:31.69
Top 8:
- Kate Douglass (NYAC) — 2:19.30 *AMERICAN and U.S. OPEN RECORD*
- Lilly King (ISC) — 2:24.34
- Mona McSharry (TENN) — 2:25.84
- Ella Nelson (UVA) — 2:26.28
- Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) — 2:28.92
- Alexis Yager (TNAQ) — 2:29.32
- Sophie Angus (CAN) — 2:30.82
- Hannah Marinovich (CLOV) — 2:31.07
Kate Douglass took down a decade-old American record during the final night of action, touching in 2:19.30 for the 200 breast win.
Men’s 200m Breaststroke — Final
- World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)
- American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)
- U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)
- OLY Trials Cut – 2:15.99
Top 8:
- Lyubomir Epitropov (TNAQ) — 2:11.59
- Will Licon (TXLA) — 2:11.77
- Nic Fink (MAAC) — 2:12.89
- Joshua Chen (TFA) — 2:13.71
- Jake Foster (TEX) — 2:13.75
- Miguel De Lara (PRVT) — 2:13.99
- Grant Sanders (FAST) — 2:14.83
- Alon Baer (UN) — 2:14.99
Lyubomir Epitropov took the win over Will Licon in the 200 breast, touching in 2:11.59. A race video is not available, but it can be watched at 21:54 in the following stream:
Women’s 200m Individual Medley — Final
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12 (2015)
- American Record: Ariana Kukors (USA) – 2:06.15 (2009)
- U.S Open Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:07.09 (2023)
Pro Swim Series Record: Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2:08.08 (2023)
- OLY Trials Cut – 2:16.09
Top 8:
- Summer McIntosh (SYS) — 2:07.16 *PRO SWIM RECORD*
- Alex Walsh (UVA) — 2:07.63
- Kelly Pash (TEX) — 2:13.33
- Ashley McMillan (CAN) — 2:13.38
- Beata Nelson (WISC) — 2:14.01
- Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) — 2:16.35
- Josephine Fuller (TENN) — 2:17.38
- Angie Coe (TEX) — 2:15.18
Summer McIntosh and Alex Walsh threw down an amazing battle in the 200 IM, with McIntosh getting the touch (2:07.16). Both swimmers cracked the 2:08-barrier, and Walsh swam faster than she did in Fukuoka.
Men’s 200m Individual Medley — Final
- World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00 (2011)
- American Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00 (2011)
- U.S Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.46 (2009)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Leon Marchand (FRA) – 1:55.68 (2023)
- OLY Trials Cut – 2:03.49
Top 8:
- Carson Foster (RAYS) — 1:58.83
- Trenton Julian (MVN) — 1:58.89
- Grant House (SUN) — 1:59.02
- Kieran Smith (RAC) — 2:00.77
- Maximus Williamson (LAC) — 2:01.00
- Jay Litherland (TXLA) — 2:06.10
- Grant Sanders (FAST) — 2:07.50
Carson Foster touched for the win over Trenton Julian and Grant House in the 200 IM.
Women’s 50m Freestyle — Final
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.61 (2023)
- American Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 23.97 (2017)
- U.S Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (USA) – 24.00 (2023)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.17 (2016)
- OLY Trials Cut – 25.69
Top 8:
- Kasia Wasick (DM) — 24.31
- Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) — 24.57
- Kate Douglass (NYAC) — 24.67
- Simone Manuel (SUN) — 24.82
- Catie DeLoof (NYAC)/Erika Connolly (TNAQ) — 25.23
- (tie)
- Torri Huske (AAC) — 25.25
- Katharine Berkoff (NCS) — 25.62
Poland’s Kasia Wasick clocked a time of 24.31 to secure the 50 free win, while Abbey Weitzeil (24.57) claimed 2nd place. A race video is not available, but it can be watched at 43:50 in the following stream:
Men’s 50m Freestyle — Final
- World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2019)
- U.S Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2021)
- Pro Swim Series Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.51 (2020)
- OLY Trials Cut – 22.79
Top 8:
- Michael Andrew (MASA) — 21.87
- Jordan Crooks (TENN)/Santo Condorelli (DM) — 22.06
- (tie)
- Matt King (TFA) — 22.12
- Alberto Mestre (UN) — 22.28
- Ian Ho (PRVT) — 22.36
- Brooks Curry (CAL) — 22.37
- Lamar Taylor (UN) — 26.21
In the last ‘A’ final of the meet, Michael Andrew earned his first win of the week. He was the only swimmer to break 22-seconds, touching in 21.87.
IMO, legendary AR she broke. Excited for Olympic season baby lfg!!