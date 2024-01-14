WATCH: Kate Douglass Rips 200 Breast American Record in Knoxville (Day 4 Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The final night of the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series featured five events: the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free. Catch up on all the action with the following race videos (courtesy of USA Swimming):

Women’s 800m Freestyle — Timed Final

Top 8:

Katie Ledecky grabbed the win in the women’s 800 freestyle by 12.67 seconds, touching in 8:14.97. Her winning time is faster than the 8:15.91 she produced at the U.S. Open last month.

Men’s 800m Freestyle — Timed Final

World Record: Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12 (2009)

American Record: Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:38.67 (2023)

(USA) – 7:38.67 (2023) U.S Open Record: Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:40.34 (2023)

(USA) – 7:40.34 (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 7:48.50 (2023)

OLY Trials Cut – 8:09.69

Top 8:

Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 7:51.96 Lucas Henveaux (CAL) — 7:55.64 Bobby Finke (SPA) — 7:55.85 Matthew Marsteiner (WAVE) — 8:10.92 Isaac Feig (UN) — 8:11.19 Connor Lamastra (DYNA) — 8:13.42 Rafael Ponce de Leon (TENN) — 8:16.36 Joey Tepper (TENN) — 8:17.00

Felix Auboeck completed his sweep of the 200/400/800 freestyles with this 800 win. His time of 7:51.96 cleared the field by nearly four seconds.

No race video available at this time.

Women’s 100m Backstroke — Final

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33 (2023)

American Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

U.S Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.71 (2023)

Pro Swim Series Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.90 (2023)

OLY Trials Cut – 1:01.89

Top 8:

Katharine Berkoff (NCS) — 59.06 Claire Curzan (UN) — 59.11 Rhyan White (WOLF) — 59.84 Leah Shackley (BRY) — 1:00.16 Josephine Fuller (TENN) — 1:00.31 Charlotte Crush (LAK) — 1:00.99 Taylor Ruck (MVN) — 1:01.04 Morgan Scott (TFA) — 1:01.08

Katharine Berkoff tied her morning effort of 59.06, which earned her the win in a stacked 100 back final.

Men’s 100m Backstroke — Final

World Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 51.60 (2022)

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Aaron Piersol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40 (2016)

OLY Trials Cut – 55.69

Top 8:

Shaine Casas (TXLA) — 53.54 Hunter Armstrong (NYAC) — 53.97 Jonny Marshall (UN) — 54.36 Kacper Stokowski (NCS) — 54.38 Justin Ress (MCN) — 54.75 Kieran Smith (RAC) — 54.81 Aidan Stoffle (AU) — 55.14 Jacob Molacek (TFA) — 55.31

Shaine Casas led the men’s 100 backstroke from the start, taking the race out in a strong 25.87. He finished in 53.54, ahead of former 50 Back WR-holder Hunter Armstrong.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke — Final

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)

American Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:19.59 (2012)

U.S Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor (USA) – 2:20.77 (2019)

OLY Trials Cut – 2:31.69

Top 8:

Kate Douglass (NYAC) — 2:19.30 *AMERICAN and U.S. OPEN RECORD* Lilly King (ISC) — 2:24.34 Mona McSharry (TENN) — 2:25.84 Ella Nelson (UVA) — 2:26.28 Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) — 2:28.92 Alexis Yager (TNAQ) — 2:29.32 Sophie Angus (CAN) — 2:30.82 Hannah Marinovich (CLOV) — 2:31.07

Kate Douglass took down a decade-old American record during the final night of action, touching in 2:19.30 for the 200 breast win.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke — Final

World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)

(USA) – 2:08.23 (2023) OLY Trials Cut – 2:15.99

Top 8:

Lyubomir Epitropov (TNAQ) — 2:11.59 Will Licon (TXLA) — 2:11.77 Nic Fink (MAAC) — 2:12.89 Joshua Chen (TFA) — 2:13.71 Jake Foster (TEX) — 2:13.75 Miguel De Lara (PRVT) — 2:13.99 Grant Sanders (FAST) — 2:14.83 Alon Baer (UN) — 2:14.99

Lyubomir Epitropov took the win over Will Licon in the 200 breast, touching in 2:11.59. A race video is not available, but it can be watched at 21:54 in the following stream:

Women’s 200m Individual Medley — Final

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12 (2015)

American Record: Ariana Kukors (USA) – 2:06.15 (2009)

U.S Open Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:07.09 (2023)

(USA) – 2:07.09 (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2:08.08 (2023)

OLY Trials Cut – 2:16.09

Top 8:

Summer McIntosh (SYS) — 2:07.16 *PRO SWIM RECORD* Alex Walsh (UVA) — 2:07.63 Kelly Pash (TEX) — 2:13.33 Ashley McMillan (CAN) — 2:13.38 Beata Nelson (WISC) — 2:14.01 Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) — 2:16.35 Josephine Fuller (TENN) — 2:17.38 Angie Coe (TEX) — 2:15.18

Summer McIntosh and Alex Walsh threw down an amazing battle in the 200 IM, with McIntosh getting the touch (2:07.16). Both swimmers cracked the 2:08-barrier, and Walsh swam faster than she did in Fukuoka.

Men’s 200m Individual Medley — Final

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00 (2011)

American Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00 (2011)

U.S Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.46 (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: Leon Marchand (FRA) – 1:55.68 (2023)

OLY Trials Cut – 2:03.49

Top 8:

Carson Foster (RAYS) — 1:58.83 Trenton Julian (MVN) — 1:58.89 Grant House (SUN) — 1:59.02 Kieran Smith (RAC) — 2:00.77 Maximus Williamson (LAC) — 2:01.00 Jay Litherland (TXLA) — 2:06.10 Grant Sanders (FAST) — 2:07.50

Carson Foster touched for the win over Trenton Julian and Grant House in the 200 IM.

Women’s 50m Freestyle — Final

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.61 (2023)

American Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 23.97 (2017)

U.S Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (USA) – 24.00 (2023)

(USA) – 24.00 (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.17 (2016)

OLY Trials Cut – 25.69

Top 8:

Poland’s Kasia Wasick clocked a time of 24.31 to secure the 50 free win, while Abbey Weitzeil (24.57) claimed 2nd place. A race video is not available, but it can be watched at 43:50 in the following stream:

Men’s 50m Freestyle — Final

World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2019)

U.S Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.51 (2020)

OLY Trials Cut – 22.79

Top 8:

Michael Andrew (MASA) — 21.87 Jordan Crooks (TENN)/Santo Condorelli (DM) — 22.06 (tie) Matt King (TFA) — 22.12 Alberto Mestre (UN) — 22.28 Ian Ho (PRVT) — 22.36 Brooks Curry (CAL) — 22.37 Lamar Taylor (UN) — 26.21

In the last ‘A’ final of the meet, Michael Andrew earned his first win of the week. He was the only swimmer to break 22-seconds, touching in 21.87.