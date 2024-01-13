2024 Pro Swim Series — Knoxville: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

It’s the last day of racing in Knoxville, the first stop of the 2024 Pro Series. The 800 free fastest heats, 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 50 free all are on tap as we wrap up the competition.

Gator teammates and Tokyo Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke kick off the session in their respective fastest heats of the 800 freestyle. Both are looking to back up their dominant wins in the 1500 freestyle to open the meet on the first day of the meet. Behind Ledecky, Jillian Cox, Leah Smith, and Paige Madden will vie for 2nd place.

In the men’s race, Felix Auboeck continues to flex his freestyle range–he was 2nd in the 1500 freestyle and won the 200 freestyle. He’s seeded 2nd ahead of Lucas Henveaux, who is one of the Cal pro swimmers sticking around for the final session in Knoxville.

Among the Cal swimmer scratches is Isabelle Stadden, who was one of two women to break 1:00 in prelims of the 100 backstroke. The event should still be a good race though, as Katharine Berkoff aims to hold off Claire Curzan, Rhyan White and Josephine Fuller. On the men’s side, Kacper Stokowski holds a five-hundredths lead ahead of Shaine Casas after posting a 54.11 to lead prelims.

Then, Kate Douglass gets her 200 breaststroke/50 freestyle double underway. In the 200 breast, she’ll go head-to-head with Lilly King, who won the 100 breaststroke with a world-leading time on Day 2. Douglass holds the advantage after her 2:2:23.04 in prelims but King is clearly on form. Don’t forget about Mona McSharry either, who’s swimming in her home pool and is seeded 2nd with a 2:27.43.

In the 50 freestyle, Douglass is seeded 3rd behind Kasia Wasick (24.42) and Abbey Weitzeil (24.76).

Women’s 800m Freestyle — Timed Final

Katie Ledecky did her thing in the fastest heat of the women’s 800 freestyle. She cruised to the win by 12.67 seconds, touching in 8:14.97. That betters her time from the U.S. Open and moves her ahead of Lani Pallister‘s 8:15.11 from the 2023 World Cup for #1 in the season’s World Rankings.

Paige Madden won a close race for 2nd with 2023 Worlds finalist Jillian Cox. Madden has looked strong here in Knoxville; earlier in the meet she swam her fastest 400 freestyle time since 2021. Now she’s hit a new personal best in the 800 freestyle with a 8:27.64, taking about three-tenths off the time she swam at the Pan American Games in October. Cox took 3rd in 8:28.00, just .36 seconds behind Madden.

Men’s 800m Freestyle — Timed Final

Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 7:51.96 Lucas Henveaux (CAL) — 7:55.64 Bobby Finke (SPA) — 7:55.85 Matthew Marsteiner (WAVE) — 8:10.92 Isaac Feig (UN) — 8:11.19 Connor Lamastra (DYNA) — 8:13.42 Rafael Ponce de Leon (TENN) — 8:16.36 Joey Tepper (TENN) — 8:17.00

Felix Auboeck continues to have a strong outing at the Knoxville Pro Series. He’s taken on the 200/400/800/1500 freestyle over the last four days and won the 200/400 and finished 2nd in the 1500. Now, he’s added a win in the 800 freestyle as well.

He swam 7:51.96 to win decisively, beating Lucas Henveaux by 3.68 seconds. His season best in the event stands at 7:50.93 from the Rotterdam Qualification Meet in December. Like the women’s race, there was a tight race for second behind the winner. Henveaux beat out Bobby Finke, the American record holder and Tokyo gold medallist, by .21 seconds. Henveaux’s time marks a new personal best for him, getting under the 7:55.82 he swam in December.

Finke rounded out the podium with a 7:55.85, the final swimmer in the event to break eight minutes.

Women’s 100m Backstroke — Final

Katharine Berkoff (NCS) — 59.06 Claire Curzan (UN) — 59.11 Rhyan White (WOLF) — 59.84 Leah Shackley (BRY) — 1:00.16 Josephine Fuller (TENN) — 1:00.31 Charlotte Crush (LAK) — 1:00.99 Taylor Ruck (MVN) — 1:01.04 Morgan Scott (TFA) — 1:01.08

In her 200 backstroke win, Claire Curzan built into the race, coming on strong in the final 50 meters to earn the win. She took a different strategy here in the 100 backstroke final, jumping on the race from the start. She flipped first at the 50 in 28.76 ahead of Wolfpack teammates Rhyan White and Katharine Berkoff.

Berkoff fired back on the back half of the race. She split 30.08, pulling herself ahead of White and Curzan to take the win. She clocked 59.06, hitting the same time that she swam in prelims.

Curzan and White both joined her sub-1:00. Curzan held on down the stretch, out-splitting White 30.35 to 30.89 to ensconce herself safely in second place. Curzan touched in 59.11, while White hit 59.84 for 3rd place.

Finishing in 7th place, Taylor Ruck posted her fastest time since April 2022 when she went 59.67 at Canadian Trials.

Men’s 100m Backstroke — Final

Shaine Casas (TXLA) — 53.54 Hunter Armstrong (NYAC) — 53.97 Jonny Marshall (UN) — 54.36 Kacper Stokowski (NCS) — 54.38 Justin Ress (MCN) — 54.75 Kieran Smith (RAC) — 54.81 Aidan Stoffle (AU) — 55.14 Jacob Molacek (TFA) — 55.31

Shaine Casas led the men’s 100 backstroke ‘A’ final from start to finish, echoing the way that he won the 100 fly yesterday. He flipped at 25.87, then powered home in 27.67, taking the win in 53.54. The swim moves him into the top 10 in the world this season, tying him at #9.

2023 Worlds bronze medalist Hunter Armstrong made a move on the final 50 with his 27.58 closing speed. He ran out of room to catch Casas and continue his Pro Series 100 backstroke win streak, but he did join Casas under 54 seconds. He took 2nd in 53.97, about two-tenths slower than he was at the U.S. Open.

Jonny Marshall had a breakthrough in yards backstroke at the Georgia Fall Invite–Florida’s midseason meet. He continued to show progress here in the big pool, taking a couple hundredths off his personal best with a 54.36.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke — Final

Kate Douglass (NYAC) — 2:19.30 *AMERICAN and U.S. OPEN RECORD* Lilly King (ISC) — 2:24.34 Mona McSharry (TENN) — 2:25.84 Ella Nelson (UVA) — 2:26.28 Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) — 2:28.92 Alexis Yager (TNAQ) — 2:29.32 Sophie Angus (CAN) — 2:30.82 Hannah Marinovich (CLOV) — 2:31.07

Men’s 200m Breaststroke — Final

Lyubomir Epitropov (TNAQ) — 2:11.59 Will Licon (TXLA) — 2:11.77 Nic Fink (MAAC) — 2:12.89 Joshua Chen (TFA) — 2:13.71 Jake Foster (TEX) — 2:13.75 Miguel De Lara (PRVT) — 2:13.99 Grant Sanders (FAST) — 2:14.83 Alon Baer (UN) — 2:14.99

Women’s 200m Individual Medley — Final

Men’s 200m Individual Medley — Final

Women’s 50m Freestyle — Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle — Final

