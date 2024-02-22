WATCH: G. Walsh’s Historic 19.95 Split, 20.57 50 FR Individual Record (Day 2 ACC Videos)

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second day of action at the 2024 ACC Championships featured numerous record swims, including two by UVA star Gretchen Walsh. She first clocked the only sub-20 split ever in the 50 freestyle, before lowering her flat-start record to 20.57.

The NC State men also posted a new American record in the 200 freestyle relay, their record American record of this meet. Catch up on all the races with the following videos:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023

ACC Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023

ACC Championship Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43

Top 8:

Virginia – 1:23.63 Louisville – 1:25.39 NC State – 1:26.24 Duke – 1:28.62 Pitt – 1:29.09 Virginia Tech – 1:29.18 UNC – 1:29.21 Notre Dame – 1:29.56

The UVA quartet of Jasmine Nocentini (21.55), Gretchen Walsh (19.95!), Alex Walsh (20.82), and Maxine Parker (21.31) eclipsed the NCAA record en route to ACC gold. The split by G. Walsh is the fastest in history, and represents the only sub-20 performance ever. You can read more about her record breaking split here.

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023

ACC Record: 1:14.44, NC State – 2023

ACC Championship Record: 1:14.47, Virginia – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

Top 8:

NC State – 1:14.44 (American Record) Virginia – 1:15.20 Virginia Tech – 1:15.47 Notre Dame – 1:15.59 Florida State – 1:15.81 UNC – 1:16.76 Louisville – 1:16.96 Pitt – 1:17.16

The NC State men clocked their second American record of the meet, as Quintin McCarty (18.93), Drew Salls (18.53), Noah Henderson (18.45), and Luke Miller (18.53) teamed up to clock a final time of 1:14.44. You can read more about their record breaking swim here.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2017

ACC Championship Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

The women’s 500 free showcased a Cavalier sweep, with Cavan Gormsen (4:38.43) leading the way ahead of teammates Aimee Canny (4:39.96) and Sophia Knapp (4:40.26).

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020

ACC Record: 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State) – 2018

ACC Championship Record: 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia) – 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.36

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

(Virginia) – 2023 ACC Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

(Virginia) – 2023 ACC Championship Record: 1:50.15, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

(Virginia) – 2023 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

The 2022 NCAA Champion in the event, Alex Walsh, clocked 1:51.76 to win the 200 IM. She led a 1-2 finish with teammate Ella Nelson, who finished in 1:54.21. Duke’s Sally Foley rounded out the top three, as she touched in 1:55.12.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

ACC Record: 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaios (NC State) – 2019

ACC Championship Record: 1:40.31, Arsenio Bustos (NC State) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.14

Top 8:

Defending champion Arsenio Bustos of NC State stocked the clock in 1:40.75 to win the 200 IM. Carles Coll Marti (1:41.51) of Virginia Tech touched 2nd, while Tim Connery (1:41.86) of Virginia hit the wall 3rd.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 20.77, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

ACC Record: 20.77, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

ACC Championship Record: 20.77, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 22.15

Top 8:

After clocking the fastest ever 50 free split in history, Gretchen Walsh lowered her own American record in the individual 50 free. She stopped the clock in 20.57, destroying her 20.77 marker from prelims. You can read more about her record breaking swim here.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

ACC Record: 18.56, Ryan Held (NC State) – 2017

(NC State) – 2017 ACC Championship Record: 18.57, Chris Guiliano – 2024

– 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 19.21

Top 8:

After setting the ACC Championship record in prelims, Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano defended his top seed in 18.70. Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan (18.84) touched 2nd and Matt Brownstead (18.86) of UVA finished 3rd.