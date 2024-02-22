WATCH: G. Walsh’s Historic 19.95 Split, 20.57 50 FR Individual Record (Day 2 ACC Videos)

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
The second day of action at the 2024 ACC Championships featured numerous record swims, including two by UVA star Gretchen Walsh. She first clocked the only sub-20 split ever in the 50 freestyle, before lowering her flat-start record to 20.57.
The NC State men also posted a new American record in the 200 freestyle relay, their record American record of this meet. Catch up on all the races with the following videos:
WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023 ACC Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championship Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.43
Top 8:
- Virginia – 1:23.63
- Louisville – 1:25.39
- NC State – 1:26.24
- Duke – 1:28.62
- Pitt – 1:29.09
- Virginia Tech – 1:29.18
- UNC – 1:29.21
- Notre Dame – 1:29.56
The UVA quartet of Jasmine Nocentini (21.55), Gretchen Walsh (19.95!), Alex Walsh (20.82), and Maxine Parker (21.31) eclipsed the NCAA record en route to ACC gold. The split by G. Walsh is the fastest in history, and represents the only sub-20 performance ever. You can read more about her record breaking split here.
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.
MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023
- ACC Record: 1:14.44, NC State – 2023
- ACC Championship Record: 1:14.47, Virginia – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80
Top 8:
- NC State – 1:14.44 (American Record)
- Virginia – 1:15.20
- Virginia Tech – 1:15.47
- Notre Dame – 1:15.59
- Florida State – 1:15.81
- UNC – 1:16.76
- Louisville – 1:16.96
- Pitt – 1:17.16
The NC State men clocked their second American record of the meet, as Quintin McCarty (18.93), Drew Salls (18.53), Noah Henderson (18.45), and Luke Miller (18.53) teamed up to clock a final time of 1:14.44. You can read more about their record breaking swim here.
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017
- ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2017
- ACC Championship Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2016
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.09
Top 8:
- Cavan Gormsen (Virginia) – 4:38.43
- Aimee Canny (Virginia) – 4:39.96
- Sophia Knapp (Virginia) – 4:40.26
- Chase Travis (Virginia Tech) – 4:42.66
- Emma Hastings (NC State) – 4:42.77
- Brooke Travis (NC State) – 4:43.99
- Yara Hierath (NC State) – 4:44.70
- Maddie Donohoe (Virginia) – 4:47.75
The women’s 500 free showcased a Cavalier sweep, with Cavan Gormsen (4:38.43) leading the way ahead of teammates Aimee Canny (4:39.96) and Sophia Knapp (4:40.26).
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.
MEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- ACC Record: 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State) – 2018
- ACC Championship Record: 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia) – 2009
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.36
Top 8:
- Ilia Sibirtsev (Louisville) – 4:14.41
- James Plage (NC State) – 4:14.72
- Owen Lloyd (NC State) – 4:14.87
- Ross Dant (NC State) – 4:15.05
- Kyle Ponsler (NC State) – 4:15.11
- Baturalp Unlu (Georgia Tech) – 4:15.42
- Luis Dominguez (Virginia Tech) – 4:16.09
- Murilo Sartori (Louisville) – 4:18.66
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- ACC Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- ACC Championship Record: 1:50.15, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.90
Top 8:
- Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 1:51.76
- Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 1:54.21
- Sarah Foley (Duke) – 1:55.12
- Kennedy Noble (NC State) – 1:55.29
- Fernanda Gomes Celidonio (Louisville) – 1:56.46
- Ella Bathurst (Virginia) – 1:57.54
- Kim Herkle (Louisville) – 1:57.74
- Martina Peroni (Duke) – 1:58.57
The 2022 NCAA Champion in the event, Alex Walsh, clocked 1:51.76 to win the 200 IM. She led a 1-2 finish with teammate Ella Nelson, who finished in 1:54.21. Duke’s Sally Foley rounded out the top three, as she touched in 1:55.12.
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023
- ACC Record: 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaios (NC State) – 2019
- ACC Championship Record: 1:40.31, Arsenio Bustos (NC State) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.14
Top 8:
- Arsenio Bustos (NC State) – 1:40.75
- Carles Coll Marti (Virginia Tech) – 1:41.51
- Tim Connery (Virginia) – 1:41.86
- Daniel Diehl (NC State) – 1:41.97
- Mason Herbert (FSU) – 1:43.05
- Sam Hoover (NC State) – 1:43.60
- Sebastien Sergile (NC State) – 1:43.96
- James Edge (Notre Dame) – 1:44.80
Defending champion Arsenio Bustos of NC State stocked the clock in 1:40.75 to win the 200 IM. Carles Coll Marti (1:41.51) of Virginia Tech touched 2nd, while Tim Connery (1:41.86) of Virginia hit the wall 3rd.
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL
NCAA Record: 20.77, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Record: 20.77, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 ACC Championship Record: 20.77, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.63
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 22.15
Top 8:
- Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 20.57
- Jasmine Nocentini (Virginia) — 21.13
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State) — 21.23
- Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) — 21.46
- Julia Dennis (Louisville) — 21.74
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville) — 21.77
- Maxine Parker (Virginia) — 21.81
- Sophie Yendell (Pitt) — 21.83
After clocking the fastest ever 50 free split in history, Gretchen Walsh lowered her own American record in the individual 50 free. She stopped the clock in 20.57, destroying her 20.77 marker from prelims. You can read more about her record breaking swim here.
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- ACC Record: 18.56, Ryan Held (NC State) – 2017
- ACC Championship Record: 18.57, Chris Guiliano – 2024
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 19.21
Top 8:
- Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) — 18.70
- Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech) — 18.84
- Matt Brownstead (Virginia) — 18.86
- Quintin McCarty (NC State)/Adelrahman Elaraby (Notre Dame) — 18.89
- Larry Salls (NC State) — 18.99
- Brendan Whitfield — 19.21
- Aiden Hayes — 19.30
After setting the ACC Championship record in prelims, Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano defended his top seed in 18.70. Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan (18.84) touched 2nd and Matt Brownstead (18.86) of UVA finished 3rd.
The above video is courtesy of UVa Swimming on YouTube.