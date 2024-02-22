Watch: Jordan Crooks Defends SEC 50 Free Crown With A 17.99 (Day 2 SEC Race Videos)

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 19 – February 24, 2024
- James E. Martin Aquatic Center — Auburn, AL
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Florida (1x)
- Men: Florida (11x)
- Start Times (CT): 9:30 am prelims/5:30 pm finals
It was a busy day in Auburn, AL at the 2024 SEC Championships as the first full finals session took place. In the pool, it featured the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle.
If you were busy watching ACCs, women’s Big Tens, women’s Ivies, or any of the other conference meets taking place this week, we’ve got you covered with race videos of all the championship final action at SECs.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY — FINAL
Courtesy: UGA Swimming
- NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
- SEC Record: 1:25.41, Auburn – 2020 SEC Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 1:25.41, Auburn (2020)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:28.43
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:29.21
Top 8:
- Florida (Sims, Ivey, Peoples, Cronk) — 1:26.51 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
- Tennessee (McSharry, Spink, Myers, Rumley) — 1:26.87 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
- Auburn (Mulvihill, Steckiel, Ficken, Klevanovich) — 1:27.46 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
- Alabama — 1:27.85 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
- Georgia — 1:28.31 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
- LSU — 1:28.64
- Missouri — 1:28.78
- Arkansas — 1:28.81
Florida’s quartet of Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey (21.03),Olivia Peoples (22.39),and Micayla Cronk (21.21) kept the Gator women perfect in the relays by taking the win in in the 200 freestyle relay. Sims led-off with a personal best 21.88, breaking 22 seconds for the first time in her career.
The Gators swam a 1:26.51, breaking their school record en route to gold. Tennessee grabbed silver in 1:26.87, powered by Mona McSharry‘s 21.97 lead-off and Camille Spink‘s 21.42. Amber Myers (21.50) and Jasmine Rumley (21.98) brought things home for the Vols on the back half of the race.
MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY — FINAL
Courtesy: UGA Swimming
- NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 1:14.19, Florida (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:16.80
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:17.38
Top 8:
- Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, Fullum-Hout) — 1:14.36 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
- Tennessee (Crooks, Caribe, Chambers, Crisci) — 1:14.81 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
- Auburn (Tirheimer, Makinen, A. Stoffle, N. Stoffle) — 1:15.91 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
- Georgia — 1:16.18 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
- Texas A&M — 1:16.59 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
- LSU — 1:16.81
- South Carolina — 1:17.34
- Missouri — 1:17.68
Powered by Jordan Crooks and Gui Caribe on the front of their relay, the Vols got off to a blazing start in the 200 freestyle relay. Crooks threw down an 18.06, and Caribe followed with a 18.35 split, giving Tennessee a .66 second advantage heading into the back half of the race. Florida was running 2nd after an 18.55 lead off from Josh Liendo, and an 18.52 from Adam Chaney. Julian Smith split 18.66, closing the gap to the Volunteers to about three-tenths.
Ed Fullum-Hout split 18.63 on the anchor leg, giving the Gators the win in 1:14.36, surpassing NC State’s 1:14.44 from 2024 ACCs. The Wolfpack’s time is an American record which will still stand as the Gators didn’t go with an all-American swimmers relay.
WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Courtesy: UGA Swimming
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 4:32.53, Brittany MacLean (UGA) / Bella Sims (FLOR) – 2014 NCAAs / 2023 Georgia Fall Invite
- SEC Championship Record: 4:33.10, Brittany MacLean (UGA) – 2016
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09
Top 8:
- Emma Weyant (FLOR) — 4:34.25
- Rachel Stege (UGA) — 4:36.15
- Abby McCulloh (UGA) — 4:37.18
- Julia Mrozinski (TENN) — 4:38.18
- Hayden Miller (TAMU) — 4:39.16
- Kate McCarville (TENN) — 4:39.96
- Jillian Barczyk (UGA) — 4:42.73
- Abby Grottle (TAMU) — 4:44.80
Emma Weyant took control of the women’s 500 freestyle ‘A’ final early. She continued to extend her lead, growing it to almost two seconds as the race developed. Weyant earned the win in 4:34.25, a new best time and her first in two years in the 500 free.
Behind her, Abby McCulloh, Rachel Stege, and Hayden Miller were battling for the 2nd and 3rd-place spots on the podium. Stege, passed McCulloh on the back half of the race and beat her for silver (4:36.15). For her part, McCulloh swam a 4:37.18 for bronze.
MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Courtesy: UGA Swimming
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships
- SEC Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36
Top 8:
- Jake Magahey (UGA) — 4:09.38
- Jake Mitchell (FLOR) — 4:11.28
- Charlie Hawke (BAMA) — 4:11.62
- Mason Mathias (AUB) — 4:12.75
- Giovanni Linscheer (FLOR) — 4:13.21
- Michael Bonson (AUB) — 4:13.50
- Andrew Taylor (FLOR) — 4:13.81
- Jovan Lekic (LSU) — 4:15.70
Jake Magahey earned his first 500 freestyle SEC title in style, winning the race by almost two seconds. Out in lane 1, defending champion Jake Mitchell was able to stay with him on the first half of the race.
Magahey put the hammer down on the back half of this race. He pushed the pace, separating himself from Mitchell and leaving the Gator to a race for 2nd with Charlie Hawke in the lane next to him.
Magahey clocked 4:09.38, improving his top time in the NCAA this season. Mitchell had enough left at the end to get ahead of Hawke for 2nd in a season-best 4:11.28. Hawke earned bronze in 4:11.62, a new personal best and his first outing under 4:12.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (TENN) – 2019 SEC Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (TENN) – 2019
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90
Top 8:
- Bella Sims (FLOR) — 1:51.86
- Isabel Ivey (FLOR) — 1:52.50
- Josephine Fuller (TENN) — 1:52.58
- Zoie Hartman (UGA) — 1:53.65
- Zoe Dixon (FLOR) — 1:54.04
- Brooklyn Douthwright (TENN) — 1:56.04
- Hanah Ownbey (AUB) — 1:56.95
- Sara Stotler (TENN) — 1:57.79
In her first individual SEC event for Florida, Bella Sims earned her first SEC title with the win here in the women’s 200 IM. Sims entered this meet with an ‘NT’ and swam in the first heat of prelims this morning. Tonight, she just missed the SEC and SEC championship records with a personal best of 1:51.86. She took nearly a second off her personal best, which previously stood at 1:52.73 from 2022 Winter Juniors.
Fuller overtook Sims on the breaststroke leg, out-splitting her 33.27 to 34.23. Isabel Ivey was still in the race as well. The three were in a line down the pool on the freestyle leg. Sims powered home in 26.46 to get her hand on the wall first in 1:51.86.
Both Ivey and Fuller swam new personal bests as well. Ivey got the better of Fuller on the touch, beating her for the silver medal by eight-hundredths. Ivey swam 1:52.50 and Fuller 1:52.58, marking the first time that both have broken 1:53.
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
Courtesy: UGA Swimming
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 SEC Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14
Top 8:
- Baylor Nelson (TAMU) — 1:41.72
- Alex Sanchez (TAMU) — 1:42.55
- Joaquín González Piñero (FLOR) — 1:42.57
- Julian Smith (FLOR) — 1:42.61
- Zach Hils (UGA) — 1:42.83
- Danny Schmidt (AUB) — 1:42.93
- Mason Laur (FLOR) — 1:43.92
- Sean Sullivan (FLOR) — 1:44.51
Make it two-for-two for Baylor Nelson. The Texas A&M sophomore successfully defended his SEC title in the 200 IM, clocking 1:41.72. He and his teammate Alex Sanchez made it a 1-2 finish for the Aggies as Sanchez continued to drop time with a 1:42.55.
The two Aggies made their moves on the breaststroke legs. Nelson split 29.00 to take the lead after running third, while Sanchez popped 27.41 on his breaststroke leg to move into 2nd place. They maintained those spots through the freestyle leg, while Joaquín González Piñero won a tight race with his teammate Julian Smith for bronze.
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Courtesy: tamuswimming
- NCAA Record: 20.77, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) — 2024 ACC Championships
- SEC Record: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 20.98, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 2023
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15
Top 8:
- Camille Spink (TENN) — 21.77
- Micayla Cronk (FLOR) — 21.85
- Mona McSharry (TENN) — 22.01
- Bella Cothern (UARK) — 22.04
- Chloe Stepanek (TAMU) — 22.12
- Amber Myers (TENN) — 22.28
- Kailyn Winter (BAMA) — 22.29
- Lexie Mulvihill (AUB) — 22.36
Freshman Camille Spink got it done in the women’s 50 freestyle, winning her first SEC championship. Spink added three-hundredths from the personal best she swam in prelims. But, 21.77 was more than enough to get it done in this final as Micayla Cronk took silver in 21.85, a personal best of her own.
Mona McSharry rounded out the podium with the bronze, giving Tennessee a 1-3 finish.
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Courtesy: UGA Swimming
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- SEC Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- SEC Championship Record: 17.93, Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 2023
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21
Top 8:
- Jordan Crooks (TENN) — 17.99
- Gui Caribe (TENN) — 18.70
- Josh Liendo (FLOR) — 18.83
- Adam Chaney (FLOR) — 18.91
- Logan Tirheimer (AUB) — 18.95
- Macguire McDuff (FLOR) — 18.98
- Jere Hribar (LSU) — 19.01
- Dillon Downing (UGA) — 19.13
Jordan Crooks has done it again. He broke the 18 second barrier for the second time in his career to claim his second straight SEC title in the men’s 50 freestyle. It also gives Tennessee a sweep in the 50 freestyle at this meet. He remains the second-fastest performer all-time, but per USA Swimming, improves on the #4 performance in history that he set earlier this session leading off the 200 free relay.
He’s also the only swimmer to go sub-18 seconds at two meets.
Tennessee got their own 1-2 finish here in the men’s 50 freestyle. Gui Caribe took silver in a personal best 18.70, beating 2023 runner up Josh Liendo by .13 seconds.
The Vols with a big night, and showed out in the 50 Free. #GBO.