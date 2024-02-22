Watch: Jordan Crooks Defends SEC 50 Free Crown With A 17.99 (Day 2 SEC Race Videos)

2024 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was a busy day in Auburn, AL at the 2024 SEC Championships as the first full finals session took place. In the pool, it featured the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle.

If you were busy watching ACCs, women’s Big Tens, women’s Ivies, or any of the other conference meets taking place this week, we’ve got you covered with race videos of all the championship final action at SECs.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 1:25.41, Auburn – 2020 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:25.41, Auburn (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:28.43

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:29.21

Top 8:

Florida (Sims, Ivey, Peoples, Cronk) — 1:26.51 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Tennessee (McSharry, Spink, Myers, Rumley) — 1:26.87 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Auburn (Mulvihill, Steckiel, Ficken, Klevanovich) — 1:27.46 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Alabama — 1:27.85 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Georgia — 1:28.31 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) LSU — 1:28.64 Missouri — 1:28.78 Arkansas — 1:28.81

Florida’s quartet of Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey (21.03),Olivia Peoples (22.39),and Micayla Cronk (21.21) kept the Gator women perfect in the relays by taking the win in in the 200 freestyle relay. Sims led-off with a personal best 21.88, breaking 22 seconds for the first time in her career.

The Gators swam a 1:26.51, breaking their school record en route to gold. Tennessee grabbed silver in 1:26.87, powered by Mona McSharry‘s 21.97 lead-off and Camille Spink‘s 21.42. Amber Myers (21.50) and Jasmine Rumley (21.98) brought things home for the Vols on the back half of the race.

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:14.19, Florida (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:16.80

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:17.38

Top 8:

Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, Fullum-Hout) — 1:14.36 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Tennessee (Crooks, Caribe, Chambers, Crisci) — 1:14.81 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Auburn (Tirheimer, Makinen, A. Stoffle, N. Stoffle) — 1:15.91 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Georgia — 1:16.18 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) Texas A&M — 1:16.59 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard) LSU — 1:16.81 South Carolina — 1:17.34 Missouri — 1:17.68

Powered by Jordan Crooks and Gui Caribe on the front of their relay, the Vols got off to a blazing start in the 200 freestyle relay. Crooks threw down an 18.06, and Caribe followed with a 18.35 split, giving Tennessee a .66 second advantage heading into the back half of the race. Florida was running 2nd after an 18.55 lead off from Josh Liendo, and an 18.52 from Adam Chaney. Julian Smith split 18.66, closing the gap to the Volunteers to about three-tenths.

Ed Fullum-Hout split 18.63 on the anchor leg, giving the Gators the win in 1:14.36, surpassing NC State’s 1:14.44 from 2024 ACCs. The Wolfpack’s time is an American record which will still stand as the Gators didn’t go with an all-American swimmers relay.

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 4:32.53, Brittany MacLean (UGA) / Bella Sims (FLOR) – 2014 NCAAs / 2023 Georgia Fall Invite

(FLOR) – 2014 NCAAs / 2023 Georgia Fall Invite SEC Championship Record: 4:33.10, Brittany MacLean (UGA) – 2016

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

Emma Weyant took control of the women’s 500 freestyle ‘A’ final early. She continued to extend her lead, growing it to almost two seconds as the race developed. Weyant earned the win in 4:34.25, a new best time and her first in two years in the 500 free.

Behind her, Abby McCulloh, Rachel Stege, and Hayden Miller were battling for the 2nd and 3rd-place spots on the podium. Stege, passed McCulloh on the back half of the race and beat her for silver (4:36.15). For her part, McCulloh swam a 4:37.18 for bronze.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

(FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships SEC Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

(FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships SEC Championship Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020

(FLOR) – 2020 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Top 8:

Jake Magahey earned his first 500 freestyle SEC title in style, winning the race by almost two seconds. Out in lane 1, defending champion Jake Mitchell was able to stay with him on the first half of the race.

Magahey put the hammer down on the back half of this race. He pushed the pace, separating himself from Mitchell and leaving the Gator to a race for 2nd with Charlie Hawke in the lane next to him.

Magahey clocked 4:09.38, improving his top time in the NCAA this season. Mitchell had enough left at the end to get ahead of Hawke for 2nd in a season-best 4:11.28. Hawke earned bronze in 4:11.62, a new personal best and his first outing under 4:12.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL