Watch 3 Championship Records Fall and 2 Americans Take Gold (Day 3 Race Videos)

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Day 3 of competition, we saw three Short Course World Championship records fall. Siobhan Haughey led the way, as she broke the 100-meter freestyle record that was set in 2018. China’s Li Bingjie then set a new mark in the women’s 800-meter freestyle. To finish up the day, Netherlands set a record in the mixed 4×50 medley relay with a time of 1:36.20, just .02 off their own world record.

The United States also took their first lead in the medals table thanks to two big wins from Nic Fink in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke and Rhyan White in the women’s 200-meter backstroke. Will Licon, Abbey Weitzeil, and Isabelle Stadden also added individual medals to the total. The United States now lead the medal table with a total of 16, comprised of four gold, four silver, and eight bronze.

Watch all day 3 finals races below, courtesy of Eurovision’s All Aquatics (some results might be geoblocked). Click on the link to be taken to the video.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke Finals

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bdf3dce4b0dcddca33b7b8?lastWatchedIndex=0

Women’s 100 Freestyle Finals

Gold: Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 50.98 (new CR)

(HKG), 50.98 (new CR) Silver: Sarah Sjoestroem (SWE), 51.31

Bronze: Abbey Weitzel (USA), 51.64

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bdf435e4b03730b2d529d5?lastWatchedIndex=0

Women’s 200 Backstroke Finals

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bdf56fe4b03730b2d529da?lastWatchedIndex=0

Men’s 100 Butterfly Finals

Gold: Matteo Rivolta (ITA), 48.87

Silver: Chad Le Clos (RSA), 49.05

Bronze: Andrei Minakov (RUS), 49.21

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61be0106e4b03730b2d529fc?lastWatchedIndex=0

Women’s 800 Freestyle Finals

Gold: Li Bingjie (CHN), 8:02.90 (new CR)

(CHN), 8:02.90 (new CR) Silver: Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (RUS), 8:06.44

Bronze: Simona Quadrella (ITA), 8:07.99

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/details?id=61be12dde4b03730b2d52a26&type=vod

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay Finals

Gold: Netherlands, 1:36.20 (new CR)

Silver: United States, 1:37.04

Bronze: Italy, 1:37.29

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61be1325e4b0dcddca33b810?lastWatchedIndex=0