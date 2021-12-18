Netherlands Breaks Mixed Medley Championship Record, 0.02 Off Own World Record

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

MIXED MEDLEY 4×50 RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 1:36.18 – Netherlands – 7 NOV 2021

Championship Record: 1:36.40 – United States – 13 DEC 2018

Top 3:

Netherlands – 1:36.20 United States – 1:37.04 Italy – 1:37.29

The Netherlands squad of Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, and Thom de Boer took the Gold in the mixed medley relay tonight in Abu Dhabi. The quartet clocked a 1:36.20, clipping the Championship Record of 1:36.40 held by the USA, and narrowly missing the World Record of 1:36.18, which Netherlands established in November.

There was one difference between this relay and the European Champs relay that broke the WR. Tonight, Ranomi Kromowidjojo swam the fly leg, while back in November, it was Maaike de Waard who handled that leg. Kromo was actually faster tonight than de Waard was then splitting, 24.36 to de Waard’s 24.50. Toussaint and de Boer were both slightly slower tonight than they were in Kazan, while Arno Kamminga was a touch faster.

Here is a split comparison between the Dutch relay tonight, the WR-holding Dutch relay, and the former Championship Record-holding USA relay: