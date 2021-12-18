Netherlands Breaks Mixed Medley Championship Record, 0.02 Off Own World Record

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st
- Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- SCM (25m)
MIXED MEDLEY 4×50 RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: 1:36.18 – Netherlands – 7 NOV 2021
Championship Record: 1:36.40 – United States – 13 DEC 2018
Top 3:
- Netherlands – 1:36.20
- United States – 1:37.04
- Italy – 1:37.29
The Netherlands squad of Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, and Thom de Boer took the Gold in the mixed medley relay tonight in Abu Dhabi. The quartet clocked a 1:36.20, clipping the Championship Record of 1:36.40 held by the USA, and narrowly missing the World Record of 1:36.18, which Netherlands established in November.
There was one difference between this relay and the European Champs relay that broke the WR. Tonight, Ranomi Kromowidjojo swam the fly leg, while back in November, it was Maaike de Waard who handled that leg. Kromo was actually faster tonight than de Waard was then splitting, 24.36 to de Waard’s 24.50. Toussaint and de Boer were both slightly slower tonight than they were in Kazan, while Arno Kamminga was a touch faster.
Here is a split comparison between the Dutch relay tonight, the WR-holding Dutch relay, and the former Championship Record-holding USA relay:
|Split
|SC Worlds Netherlands Relay (CR)
|SC European Champs Netherlands Relay (WR)
|2018 SC Worlds USA Relay (Former CR)
|Back
|Kira Toussaint – 26.21
|Kira Toussaint – 25.99
|Olivia Smoliga – 25.85
|Breast
|Arno Kamminga – 25.40
|Arno Kamminga – 25.54
|Michael Andrew – 25.75
|Fly
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 24.36
|Maaike de Waard – 24.50
|Kelsi Dahlia – 24.71
|Free
|Thom de Boer – 20.23
|Thom de Boer – 20.15
|Caeleb Dressel – 20.01
|Final Time
|1:36.20
|1:36.18
|1:36.40