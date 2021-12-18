Technical Swimming Committee Chair Carol Zaleski awarded FINA Order

Carol Zaleski, who currently serves as chair on FINA’s Technical Swimming Committee (TSC), was recently awarded the FINA Order in Abu Dhabi during the 2021 Short Course World Championships. She previously served as TSC chair from 1992-2005 and has been a member since 1988.

Zaleski has been involved in competitive swimming for over forty years, starting as a competition referee in the 1970s. Her officiating experience then grew and expanded, and she has since overseen officiating at multiple Olympic Games and World Championships. In 1985, she established a National Officials Training Program for USA Swimming and began a similar program with FINA a few years later.

Notably, she also previously served as President of USA Swimming from 1986 to 1990 and 1994 to 1998, marking a total of four terms. She also served on various committees of the United States Olympic Committee, including the Overview Commission and the Olympic Games Preparation Committee.

This marks the latest in a long line of awards Zaleski has received from the swimming community. In 1992, she was honored with the USA Swimming Award for Exceptional Contribution to the Sport of Swimming.

Then in 2009, she received the Paragon Award from the International Swimming Hall of Fame. That same year, she was awarded the George M. Steinbrenner III Sport Leadership Award from the United States Olympic Endowment.

She was also named to USA Swimming’s “30 Most Influential People in Swimming Over the Past 30 Years” list in 2015.

According to the FINA Awards Ruling document, the FINA Order is an honor presented to individuals who have:

“illustrated the ideals, aims and objectives of FINA in the spirit of sport, and with morals, ethics and/or fair play through his/her action, who have achieved remarkable merit in the world of swimming or have rendered an outstanding service to FINA’s cause, either through his/her contribution in the development of swimming.”

Historically, the FINA Order has been awarded to individuals such as Heads of State, Ministers, Presidents of companies or networks, FINA sponsors, etc. The previous honoree was Moon Jae-in, president of South Korea, who received the award in 2019.

Applicants for any FINA award are proposed by any Bureau member, FINA member country federations, and FINA Standing Committees. Then, the Awards Commission looks over all the proposals and compares them across certain criteria and principles.