Olympic Trials Qualifier Diver Emilie Moore Commits to Stanford

Emilie Moore from Boca Raton, Florida, has committed to dive at Stanford University in the fall of 2022. She competes for Boca Raton High School as well as Coral Springs Diving.

This year, Moore competed at the 2021 USA Diving Junior National Championships where she finished 10th in 1-meter diving (387.85), seventh in 3-meter (425.30), and 13th in platform (348.05). She also qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials, where she finished 22 in 3-meter springboard and 23rd in platform.

As a member of Team USA Diving, she also recently dove at the 2021 USA Diving Winter Nationals, where she competed on the 1- and 3-meter. In November, she placed first at the Florida 4A State Championship in the 1-meter diving, 11 dives (471.40). Her list of accolades also include competing at the 2019 Junior Pan American Championships, as well as placing second in platform diving at the 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships.

Her athletic career and training will continue under Patrick Jeffrey, who has coached four Pac-12 Champions, an NCAA Champion, and an Olympian. He is also a three-time recipient of the Pac-12 Diving Coach of the Year, twice as the men’s coach and once as the women’s coach.

Moore will arrive on campus as part of a potent incoming class that includes Claire Curzan, Charlotte Hook, Lucy Bell, Sophie Duncan, and Natalie Mannion.

Stanford University competes in the Pac-12 Conference. The Cardinal took second place at last year’s conference championship, after having previously won four-straight titles. In 2021, Stanford saw senior Daria Lenz finish 5th in the 1-meter diving and 2nd in the 3-meter. Mia Paulsen also finished 6th in the 3-meter diving. The pair also finished in the “A” finals of platform diving, with Paulsen in third and Lenz in fourth.

