Virginia Tech Picks Up Verbal from Italy’s Filippo Dal Maso

Filippo Dal Maso from the Italian club Nuoto Livorno has announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech in the class of 2022. Dal Maso will join the H2Okies in January 2019 and will be part of a freshman class that also includes: Alex Wright, Andrew Scott, Antani Ivanov, Ben Hicks, Blake Manoff, Brennen Doss, Dylan Eichberg, Ethan Apisa, Henry Claesson, Hugo Gonzalez, Justin Rich, Keith Myburgh, Noah Zawadzki, and Philip Manoff.

“Coach Sergio gave me an amazing opportunity to do both of my great passions, swim and architecture , i’m greatful for that and i will not waste this chance.” [sic]

Dal Maso specializes in free, back, and IM and has represented Italy on the international stage. He finished 12th out of semis in the 200 free, 13th in the 200 IM, and 16th in the 400 free at 2017 European Junior Championships. Dal Maso has been even more successful over the years in short-course meters, which augurs well for the H2Okies; as a mid-year addition to the team, the faster he can adapt to SCY the more valuable he will be. Dal Maso notched lifetime bests in the 400 free, 800 free and 200 IM at Italian Junior Nationals this summer in Rome. Earlier in the spring he swam PBs in the SCM 100 free and 200 IM, and in the LCM 50 back, 50 breast, and 100 breast.

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

100 free – 51.38 (44.84)

200 free – 1:51.08 (1:37.18)

400 free – 3:53.36 (4:21.46)

800 free – 8:06.20 (9:04.76)

200 IM – 2:05.11 (1:49.82)

400 IM – 4:27.62 (3:55.33)

100 back – 58.19 (51.34)

200 back – 2:05.35 (1:50.76)

Best SCM times (converted to SCY):

100 free – 50.06 (45.09)

200 free – 1:48.12 (1:37.40)

400 free – 3:48.30 (4:20.91)

200 IM – 2:00.67 (1:48.71)

400 IM – 4:13.18 (3:48.09)

100 back – 55.44 (49.94)

200 back – 1:58.12 (1:46.41)