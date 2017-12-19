Virginia Tech Men Bring In Eight For 2018-19 Class

Press Release courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech head swimming and diving coach Ned Skinner announces the signing of eight new Hokies that will join the program in the fall of 2018. The class is comprised of six men’s swimmers and two men’s divers.

Several members of the signing class are ranked in CollegeSwimming.com’s top 100 prospects in the class of 2018. Skinner, who considers the class to be one of the most talented in the history of the program, is expecting an immediate impact.

“We are very excited to welcome this group of men to Blacksburg,” Skinner said. We spread out across the country looking at very specific events to cover and we feel that we have done that and then some. This group of men challenges to be ranked among the best classes we’ve ever brought in, if not the best one ever. It is exciting to think about what they will accomplish during their time representing Hokie Nation.”

Alex Wright

Olympia, Wash.

Events: 400 IM – 3:54.76 | 200 Fly – 1:48.27 | 100 Fly – 50.41 | 200 Back – 1:47.91

1,650 Free – 15:27.34 | 1,000 Free – 9:20.85 | 500 Free – 4:27.68 | 200 Free – 1:39.67

Prior to Virginia Tech: Winter National finalist… Sectional finalist.

Skinner on Wright: “Alex joins a group of men that we are extremely excited about having here at Virginia Tech. We felt there were certain areas that we wanted to address on our men’s roster due to graduations. There was an immediate connection with Alex and we feel that he is going to help us immediately in specific areas of need.”

—

Andrew Scott

Richmond, Va.

Events: Diving

Prior to Virginia Tech: 2017 Virginia Independent Schools state champion… Junior nationals qualifier on platform.

Head diving coach Ron Piemonte on Scott: “Andrew is a very technical and determined student of the sport. He understands mechanics, and displays very good skill and technique. I am looking forward to working with Andrew, and I am sure that as he gets stronger, his level of difficulty will increase, and he will be a huge factor for the H 2 Okies.”

—

Brennen Doss

Midlothian, VA

Events: 1,650 Free – 15:34.13 | 1,000 Free – 9:12.29 | 500 Free – 4:27.61 | 200 Free – 1:39.17

200 Fly – 1:50.06 | 100 Fly – 50.41

Prior to Virginia Tech: ISCA Junior Champion.

Skinner on Doss: “Brennen is one of the top distance swimmers coming out of our great state of Virginia. The first time that we were able to sit down with Brennen we knew that we wanted him on our roster. He is a fierce competitor and we know that he will make an immediate impact. As a second generation Hokie, Brennen has grown up understanding what Virginia Tech is all about. We are excited for all that Brennen brings to the table in and out of the pool.”

—

Blake Manoff

Haymarket, Va.

Events: 200 Free – 1:36.70 | 500 Free – 4:25.78 | 1,000 Free – 9:26.99 | 200 Fly – 1:45.74

100 Fly – 48.42

Prior to Virginia Tech: USA Swimming 18 & Under National Champion… US National finalist… US Junior National finalist… TYR Age Group Swimmer of the Month.

Skinner on Manoff: “Going into the recruiting process, we knew that Blake had big things ahead of him. Looking at what he accomplished during the summer of 2017, we knew that he was setup for a breakout short course season – we didn’t know it would be this big though. Blake has emerged as one of the top swimmers in the class of 2018 but more importantly in the United States. We expect him to come in and immediately help us in multiple events.”

—

Dylan Eichberg

Fredericksburg, Va.

Events: 200 Fly – 1:47.37 | 100 Fly – 49.99 | 400 IM – 3:55.04 | 200 IM – 1:49.85

200 Free – 1:39.88 | 200 Breaststroke – 2:01.98

Prior to Virginia Tech: Summer juniors qualifier

Skinner on Eichberg: “Dylan Eichberg is one of the top swimmers in the state of Virginia. We were extremely excited to keep him at home and swimming for the Hokies. Dylan’s energy and outlook on swimming will take him very far in our sport. We are expecting Dylan to continue developing throughout his senior year and come in swimming.”

—

Henry Claesson

Lagrange, Ill.

Events: 50 Free – 20.45 | 100 Free – 44.85 | 200 Free – 1:37.85 | 100 Fly – 48.35 | 200 Fly – 1:48.76

Prior to Virginia Tech: IHSA finalist… Summer juniors qualifier.

Skinner on Claesson: “Henry is someone that we are extremely excited to have join our family here at Virginia Tech. He is a great swimming talent who just keeps getting better and better. It was clear to us from the beginning of the recruiting process that he was someone that we needed to have in our program. We are excited to watch him continue developing on the ACC and NCAA stages.”

—

Keith Myburgh

Roanoke, Va.

Events: 400 IM – 3:45.85 | 200 IM – 1:46.68 | 200 Breaststroke – 1:58.26 | 100 Breaststroke – 54.80

200 Fly – 1:47.30 | 200 Back – 1:47.16 | 500 Free – 4:24.81

Prior to Virginia Tech: Four time Virginia 3A State Champion… Virginia 3A state record holder… 2016 US Olympic trials qualifier… ISCA Junior Champion.

Skinner on Myburgh: “Keith is one of the fastest IMers in history coming out of high school. He will join a rich history of ACC Champions and NCAA All-Americans here at Virginia Tech and we’re excited to watch him add his name to that growing list. We expect Keith to come in and immediately make his presence felt at all levels.”

—

Noah Zawadzki

Greensboro, N.C.

Events: Diving

Prior to Virginia Tech: Multi-time Junior National qualifier… Junior National finalist.

Piemonte on Zawadzki: “Noah is perhaps one of the most acrobatic athletes I’ve ever seen. He is strong, super-fast and extremely versatile in all directions of somersaulting and twisting. He can perform the most difficult dives easily, and I am looking forward to building more consistency in his diving. I see Noah making an immediate impact for us on all three levels, as a freshman.”