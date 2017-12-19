Australia Announces Selection Procedures For Commonwealth Games

Swimming Australia will select its team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Australian Swimming Trials in February and March of 2018.

That’s about a month out of the start of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which will take place at home on the Gold Coast of Australia. The selection meet runs Feb 28 – March 3, 2018 while Commonwealths run April 5-10, 2018.

Australia will select up to 50 members to its Commonwealth Games team, although there is no requirement that all 50 slots be filled. Here’s a quick look at the selection priority, per the official selection procedures:

Priority 1: Top 3 finishers in each individual Olympic event who beat the Swimming Australia A qualifying time selected

Priority 2: Top 2 finishers in 100 fly, back and breast considered for selection regardless of the qualifying time in order to fill the medley relay. Top 2 in 100 free and 200 free selected to fill free relays. 3rd-8th in 100 free and 200 free considered for selection as relay only swimmers, at the discretion of Swimming Australia Selection Panel.

Priority 3: Top 3 finishers in non-Olympic events (50 fly, back, breast) who beat the A qualifying time selected

Priority 4: If 3 athletes haven’t been selected in an event, the top 3 finishers who beat the Swimming Australia B qualifying time will be considered.



The A cuts (not listed in the official selection criteria as of yet) will be the 8th place time heading into finals at the 2017 World Championships. The B cuts are last year’s FINA A cut times. We’ve compiled that chart below: