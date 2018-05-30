Sergio Lopez Adds 4 More to Virginia Tech Recruiting Class

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics

BLACKSBURG, Virginia –Virginia Tech announces the addition of four new Hokies, who join 17 previously announced commitments, set to hit the pool for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs in the fall of 2018. The class is comprised of 16 swimmers and five divers.

Multiple athletes in the class bring a wealth of international experience to the program and many are represented within college swimming’s top 100 prospects list. Recruiting coordinator Josh Huger considers the class to be one of the most talented in the history of the program, is expecting many of the athlete’s to make a major impact.

“This is a class that we have put a lot of time and energy into forming,” said Huger. “This group features national team members, European Championship qualifiers, US Olympic trial qualifiers, 18 & Under U.S. national champions, national finalists, junior national finalists and state champions. The energy surrounding our program right now is being seen directly in the level of our recruiting and it is exciting to see the direction that this team is heading.”

“As we welcome Coach Lopez Miro to Hokie Nation, this group of athletes coupled with the expertise and leadership that he brings, will help change Virginia Tech Swimming and Diving forever.”

Coach Lopez Miro who has trained 18 Olympians, including six medalists during his distinguished career is extremely excited to welcome the new additions to the program.

“I am very lucky to inherit such a talented recruiting class, who alongside our current team members will build upon the strong foundation of Virginia Tech Swimming and Diving,” said Miro. “I can’t wait to have everyone on campus so we can start working as a team to develop a mind set and skill set where anything is possible.”

SPRING ADDITIONS

Annalee Johnson

Stafford, Va.

Events: 100 Breaststroke – 1:02.68 | 200 Breaststroke – 2:13.67 | 200 IM – 2:04.55

Prior to Virginia Tech: Transfer from Penn State… Saw action in e14 meets including the Big Ten Championships at Penn State… 2016 US Olympic Trial Qualifier… Team MVP… Three-time Academic All-American… Junior National finalist

Huger on Johnson: “I have had the privilege of knowing the Johnson family for the better part of a decade and have been able to watch Annalee grow up into a fantastic young woman. I’m excited for her to be joining Hokie Nation and can’t wait to see what the future holds for her here in Blacksburg.”

Jen Hauser

Bloomingdale Ill.

Events: 50 Free – 23.33 | 100 Free – 52.20 | 100 Breaststroke – 1:05.19

Prior to Virginia Tech: NCSA Finalist… IHSA qualifier… Illinois Swimming Senior Championship qualifier

Huger on Hauser: “Jen made it clear from the very beginning of the recruiting process that she was meant to be a Hokie. Her spirit and energy embodies what the Hokie Nation stands for and we look forward to all that she will contribute to our program both in and out of the pool.”

Maya Atkins

Richmond, Va.

Events: 50 Free – 23.68 | 100 Free – 51.89 | 100 Breaststroke – 1:02.33 | 200 Breaststroke – 2:16.62

Prior to Virginia Tech: Junior National qualifier… VHSL finalist… VA Senior Championships finalist… NCSA qualifier

Huger on Atkins: “Maya is another athlete that we are extremely excited to have staying in the great state of Virginia! She saw massive improvements this past season and has established herself as an athlete that will contribute immediately at the ACC level. We’re excited for all that Maya brings to the table!”

Ben Hicks

New Market, Md.

Events: 100 Back – 50.76 | 200 Back – 1:47.57 | 200 IM – 1:50.68 | 400 IM – 3:56.06

Prior to Virginia Tech: Summer juniors qualifier… Winter juniors qualifier… MD Senior Championships finalist

Huger on Hicks: “Ben comes from a long line of Hokies in his family. He has excelled both in the classroom and pool during his club career and we are excited about all that he will bring to the Hokies in the fall!”

FALL SIGNEE UPDATES

Abby Larson

Williamsburg, Va.

Events: 50 Free – 22.88 | 100 Free – 49.53 | 200 Free – 1:49.53

Prior to Virginia Tech: US Open finalist… Junior National finalist… Virginia 4A state record holder… Seven time VHSL 4A State Champion.

Huger on Larson: “We’re extremely excited to welcome Abby to Hokie Nation! She is proving herself to be one of the top sprinters in her class and is coming off a very exciting high school career. We’re excited to watch her continue to emerge as one of the top-sprinters.”

Alex Slayton

Yorktown, Va.

Events: 50 Free – 23.41 | 100 Free – 51.45 | 200 Free – 1:51.76 | 100 Back – 55.28

Prior to Virginia Tech: VHSL 3A State Champion

Huger on Slayton: “Alex is somebody that we are extremely excited to bring to Virginia Tech. Her energy and outlook will take her very far. We are excited to watch her continue progressing at the ACC and NCAA levels.”

Anna Landon

Falls Church, Va.

Events: 50 Free – 22.91 | 100 Free – 50.87 | 100 Breaststroke – 1:03.35

Prior to Virginia Tech: Junior National finalist… VHSL 5A state record holder… NCSA finalist.

Huger on Landon: “We are extremely excited to keep Anna in the state of Virginia. Coming from a swimming family, she has improved at a rapid rate over this past seasons. We expect her to immediately contribute to our sprint program.”

Brooke Leftwich

Roanoke, Va.

Events: Diving

Prior to Virginia Tech: 2018 Gold medalist in the 3A Virginia High School state championships… 2017 Silver medalist in the 3A Virginia High School state championships. Competed in the 2017 USA Diving Zone A Championships on 1 and 3 meter.

Diving Coach Ron Piemonte on Leftwich: “Brooke has only been in the sport of diving for a very short time. She was a runner up in the High School State Championships after diving less than a year. At the time of an injury, Brooke was a very high level gymnast, which led to her switch to diving. She has great physical ability, a model work ethic, and is showing technique and difficulty mainly found in divers with much more experience. I believe that Brooke can turn out to be a very big surprise in the conference, and will continue to become more and more competitive as she gains experience.”

Izzi Mroz

Denver, Colo.

Events: Diving

Prior to Virginia Tech: 2018 & 2017 Colorado 4A State High School Champion… Multiple time national qualifier on 1-meter, 3-meter, and platform.

Piemonte on Mroz: “Izzi brings to the H2Okies a very good background in the sport and possesses the type of athleticism that I really look for in a diver. I feel she can immediately impact the diving squad with her ability and depth, and feel she will be another great addition to our team because of her attitude and dedication.”

Lauren Meeker

Mechanicsville, Va.

Events: 100 Back – 55.92 | 200 Back – 1:57.60 | 200 Fly – 2:03.65 | 200 IM – 2:03.22 | 400 IM – 4:21.03

Prior to Virginia Tech: 2016 US Olympic Trials qualifier… US National qualifier

Huger on Meeker: “Lauren has always been a Hokie. As a 2016 US Olympic Trials qualifier, we knew that she was someone that we needed to have on our roster for next and we look for her to be able to contribute immediately. With the addition of Lauren, it gives us one of the deepest backstroke groups in the NCAA. We look forward to continuing to make our presence felt in these events nationally.”

Loulou Vos

Uxbridge, GBR

Events: 100 Free – 50.53 | 200 Free – 1:45.55 | 500 Free – 4:44.64 | 1,000 Free – 9:53.85

Prior to Virginia Tech: European Championship Qualifier… European Junior Championship qualifier

Huger on Vos: “Loulou was our first commitment in the Class of 2018 – in what is the strongest women’s recruiting class that we have ever brought in to Virginia Tech. Since her commitment she has seen big improvement in her swimming and has really been able to put herself into an elite category. Her background and personality will help our women’s team continue progressing at the rapid rate that we are seeing. We look forward to having her here in the fall.”

Natalia Fryckowska

Szczecin, Poland

Events: 50 Free – 22.48 | 100 Free – 49.78 | 50 Breaststroke – 28.80 | 50 Fly – 25.14

Prior to Virginia Tech: European Championships finalist… European Junior Games finalist

Huger on Fryckowska: “From the start we knew that Natalia was someone who would play a role in taking our women’s sprint program to the next level. She has a contagious personality and a desire to be great. It will be exciting to see all that she can accomplish during the next four years here at Tech and beyond. Natalia has big things ahead.”

Teagan Moravek

Loveland, Ohio

Events: Diving

Prior to Virginia Tech: 2018 Ohio Division I State Champion… 2017 Qualifier for the USA Diving National Championships on both 1 and 3 meter

Piemonte on Moravek: “Teagan seems to me to be another ‘diamond in the rough’. She is a relative newcomer to the sport, yet seems to get better and better every season. She is a very strong and very competitive diver, which makes me look forward to furthering Teagan’s development in the sport. I really feel that she can come in and be a significant factor for our program right away.”

Alex Wright

Olympia, Wash.

Events: 400 IM – 3:54.76 | 200 Fly – 1:48.27 | 200 Back – 1:47.91 | 1,650 Freestyle – 15:27.34

1,000 Free – 9:20.85 | 500 Free – 4:27.68 | 200 Free – 1:39.67

Prior to Virginia Tech: Winter National Finalist… Sectional Finalist

Huger on Wright: “Alex joins a team of men that we are extremely excited about having here at Virginia Tech. There were certain areas that we needed to address on our men’s roster due to graduations. We had an immediate connection with Alex and he should be able to step in and help us from the start in specific areas of need.”

Andrew Scott

Richmond, Va.

Events: Diving

Prior to Virginia Tech: Virginia Independent Schools State Champion… Junior national qualifier on platform.

Piemonte on Scott: “Andrew is a very technical and determined student of the sport. He understands mechanics, and displays very good skill and technique. I am looking forward to working with Andrew, and I am sure that as he gets stronger, his level of difficulty will increase, and he will be a huge factor for the H2Okies.”

Brennen Doss

Midlothian, Va.

Events: 1,650 Free – 15:28.68 | 1,000 Free – 9:12.29 | 500 Free – 4:27.61 | 200 Free – 1:39.02

200 Fly – 1:50.06 | 100 Fly – 50.41

Prior to Virginia Tech: ISCA Junior Champion… Winter National qualifier… Junior National qualifier

Huger on Doss: “Brennen is one of the top distance swimmers coming out of the state of Virginia and we are happy to keep him close to home. We knew we wanted Brennen on our team from the start. He is a second generation Hokie, so he knows what it means to wear the maroon and orange. Brennen brings a fierce competitor spirit and we expect him to make an immediate impact. We are excited for what Brennen brings to our program both in and out of the pool.”

Blake Manoff

Haymarket, Va.

Events: 200 Free – 1:36.70 | 500 Free – 4:25.78 | 200 Fly – 1:45.74 | 100 Fly – 48.17

Prior to Virginia Tech: USA Swimming 18 & Under National Champion… US National Finalist… US Junior National Finalist… TYR Age Group Swimmer of the Month

Huger on Manoff: “When we began our recruiting process, we knew that Blake was going to do big things. Looking at what he accomplished during the summer of 2017, we knew that he was setting himself up for a breakout short course season, but we didn’t realize it would be this big. Blake has emerged as one of the top swimmers in not only the class of 2018, but more importantly in the United States. He should come in and immediately make an impact for us in multiple events.”

Dylan Eichberg

Fredericksburg, Va.

Events: 200 Fly – 1:46.13 | 100 Fly – 49.99 | 200 IM – 1:48.85 | 200 Free – 1:39.88 | 200 Breaststroke – 2:01.98

Prior to Virginia Tech: Summer Juniors qualifier… Winter National qualifier

Huger on Eichberg: “We were extremely excited to keep Dylan at home and swimming for the Hokies. As one of the top swimmers in the state of Virginia, Dylan’s energy and swimming outlook will take him very far in this sport. Dylan continued to develop during his senior year and we expect him to be ready to come in swimming.”

Henry Claesson

Lagrange, Ill.

Events: 50 Free – 20.44 | 100 Free – 44.85 | 200 Free– 1:37.85 | 100 Fly – 48.35 | 200 Fly – 1:48.76

Prior to Virginia Tech: IHSA Finalist… Summer Juniors Qualifier

Huger on Claesson: “Henry is a great swimming talent who just keeps getting better and better, and we are extremely excited to have join our family here at Virginia Tech. We knew from the start that he was someone that we needed to have in our program. We are excited to watch him continue developing on the ACC and NCAA stages.”

Keith Myburgh

Roanoke, Va.

Events: 400 IM – 3:45.85 | 200 IM – 1:46.68 | 200 Breaststroke – 1:58.26 | 100 Breaststroke – 54.40

200 Fly – 1:47.30 | 200 Back – 1:47.16 | 500 Free – 4:24.81

Prior to Virginia Tech: Four-time Virginia 3A State Champion… Virginia 3A State Record Holder… 2016 US Olympic Trials Qualifier… ISCA Junior Champion… Nationally holds the top 400 IM time in the 2018 recruiting class.

Huger on Myburgh: “Keith comes to Virginia Tech as one of the fastest IMers in history coming out of high school, and he enters with the fastest 400 IM time in the nation from the 2018 recruiting class. He is set to join a rich history of swimmers here at Tech – with numerous ACC Champions and NCAA All-Americans – and we’re excited to watch him add his name to that growing list. We fully expect Keith to make his presence felt at all levels.”

Noah Zawadzki

Greensboro, N.C.

Events: Diving

Prior to Virginia Tech: Multi-time Junior National qualifier and Junior National Finalist… North Carolina State Champion

Piemonte on Zawadzki: “Noah is perhaps one of the most acrobatic athletes I’ve ever seen. He is strong, super-fast, and extremely versatile in all directions of somersaulting and twisting. He can perform the most difficult dives easily, and I am looking forward to building more consistency in his diving. I see Noah making an immediate impact for us on all three levels, as a Freshman.”