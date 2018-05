2018 German National Junior Championships: Recap Day 2

2018 German National Junior Championships

2005 born Lucie Mosdzien set a new personal best time during the morning heats in the 200 m backstroke with a time of 2:18,22. Her time was not far away from the German age group record (2:17,30) which is held by Sonnele Öztürk (born 1998) who studies and trains at the Auburn University.

The 2018 German National Junior Championships are not part of a qualification procedure, the German Swimming Federation (Deutscher Schwimmverband, DSV) has already nominated the team for the 2018 European Junior Championships in Helsinki from 4 to 8 July.

The 23-member DSV team for the JEM in Helsinki:

Girls (13): Alexandra Arlt, Anna Elendt, Mareike Ehring, Giulia Goerigk , Isabel Gose, Malin Grosse, Yara Hierath, Hannah Küchler, Lucie Kühn, Lena Riedemann, Celine Rieder, Barbara Schaal, Maya Tobehn

Boys (10): Sebastian Beck, Maurice Ingerieth, Lukas Matzerath, Lukas Märtens, Rafael Miroslaw, Fleming Redemann, Paul Reither, Michael Schäffner, Danny Schmidt, Peter Varjasi

Girls, born between 2001-2004 and boys, born between 2000-2003, are eligible to compete at the German National Junior Championships.

Today’s schedule features the 400m IM, 50m butterfly, 200m backstroke and 800m freestyle (men).

Giulia Goerigk (born 2002) was victorious over the 400 m IM in a time of 4: 51.71. She was the fastest of all paticipating youngsters in this event. The fastest man was born in 2001, Nikita Rodenko (4: 28.22), this is a new personal best, an improvement of 5.5 seconds. Sebastian Beck, nominated for Helsinki, won the titel in the age group born in 2000 in a time of 4: 30,71.

Maya Tobehn showed again a fast performance, she won the 50 m butterfly in 27.00 (personal best: 26.74) and she was the fastest women tonight. Luca Armbruster (born 2001) touched the wall first in his final in 24,35, he snagged the title and also was the fastest out of all male finalists.

Maya Tobehn was able to clinch her second title tonight, winning the 200m backstroke, she was clocked at 2: 15.24. 2: 02.18 was the fastest time on the men’s side, swum by Lukas Märtens, who is also nominated for Helsinki.

2018 German National Junior Champions:

(all decisions, tuesday and wednesday)

400m IM Women Name born Club Result Schnagl, Emelie 2001 SSG Saar Max Ritter 04:57,44 Goerigk, Giulia 2002 SGR Karlsruhe 04:51,71 Vogelmann, Zoe 2003 SV Nikar Heidelberg 04:57,49 Klein, Chiara 2004 Schwimm-Team Potsdam 04:56,34 Ditterich, Delara 2005 SG EWR Rheinhessen-Mainz 05:04,05

400m IM men Name born Club Result Beck, Sebastian Aurelius 2000 SV Würzburg 05 04:30,71 Rodenko, Nikita 2001 SG Mittelfranken 04:28,22 Eich, Alexander 2002 1. Dresdner SG 04:32,66 Beth, Silas 2003 SG Bad Schwartau 04:39,86 Winkler, Kiran 2004 SC Magdeburg 04:41,78

50m butterfly women Name born Club Result Ehring, Mareike 2001 VFL Gladbeck 1921 00:27,72 Tobehn, Maya 2002 Berliner TSC 00:27,00 Beune, Sirintana 2003 Swimteam HedDos 00:27,87 Zachenhuber, Amelie 2004 SC Prinz Eugen München 00:27,86 Zwing, Katharina 2005 SSG Saar Max Ritter 00:28,93

50m butterfly men born Name Club Result 2000 Peter Varjasi SG Mittelfranken 00:24,90 2001 Luca Armbruster SG Dortmung 00:24,35 2002 Louis Schnuer SV Halle/Saale 00:25,16 2003 Josif Miladinov SV Gera 00:25,07 2004 Louis Schubert SSV Leutzsch 00:26,40

200m backstroke women born Name Club Result 2001 Barbara Schaal SV Gelnhausen 02:15,79 2002 Maya Tobehn Berliner TSC 02:15,24 2003 Kim Kreyer SG Dortmund 02:19,94 2004 Celine Wolter 1. Dresdner SG 02:18,81 2005 Lucie Mosdzien SV Halle/Saale 02:18,88

200m backstroke men born Name Club Result 2000 Till Steyer SV Halle/Saale 02:03,60 2001 Lukas Märtens SC Magdeburg 02:02,18 2002 Andreas Merz SG Stadtwerke München 02:07,06 2003 Ole Eidam Potsdamer SV 02:07,60 2004 Kevin Kuske SSG Leipzig 02:16,25

800m freestyle men Name born Club Result Schmidt, Aaron 2000 SG Neuss 08:08,10 Rodenko, Nikita 2001 SG Mittelfranken 08:19,99 Schwarz, Sven 2002 W98 Hannover 08:08,21 Beth, Silas 2003 SG Bad Schwartau 08:20,99 Heim, Louis 2004 TSV Neustadt 1906 08:56,70

(source: schwimmdjm.de)

200m butterfly, Women Name Born. Club Result Ehring, Mareike 2001 VFL Gladbeck 1921 02:15,73 Wendland, Madlen 2002 SG RethenSarstedt 02:19,84 Güven, Idil 2003 SG Essen 02:16,01 Gerth, Lilli 2004 TSV Bad Saulgau 02:18,42 Berentzik, Lisa Marie 2005 SSV Leutzsch 02:22,96

100m freestyle, Women Name born Club Result Titze, Julia 2001 SG Stadtwerke München 00:57,07 Tobehn, Maya 2002 Berliner TSC 00:56,33 Krüger, Kim Kristin 2003 SG Dortmund 00:57,29 Zachenhuber, Amelie 2004 SC Prinz Eugen München 00:57,38 Rose, Rianne 2005 TV 1843 Dillenburg 00:58,50

100m breaststroke, women

Born Name Club Result 2005 Lisa Maria Ulsamer SGR Karlsruhe 01:14,73 2004 Isabell Droll SG Essen 01:13,50 2003 Kim Emely Herkle VfL Waiblingen 01:10,55 2002 Malin Grosse SGS Hannover 01:09,93 2001 Anna Elendt DSW 1912 Darmstadt 01:09,58

200m butterfly, men Born Name Club Result 2004 Philipp Weber SV Halle 02:09,93 2003 Kirill Lammert SC Delphin Lübeck 02:08,71 2002 Alexander Eich 1. Dresdner SG 02:01,85 2001 Yannick Plasil SG Gladbeck Recklinghausen 02:02,61 2000 Maurice Ingenrieth DSW 1912 Darmstadt 02:01,92

100m freestyle, men Born Name Club Result 2004 Kiran Winkler SG Magdeburg 00:54,72 2003 Josif Miladinov SV Gera 00:52,46 2002 Louis Dramm Dresdner Delphine 00:51,55 2001 Rafael Miroslaw SG ‘HAT 16 Hamburg 00:50,50 2000 Peter Varjasi SG Mittelfranken 00:50,48

100m breaststroke, men Born Name Club Result 2004 Mathis Schönung SG EWR Rheinhessen Mainz 01:08,45 2003 Josif Miladinov SV Gera 01:07,28 2002 Phillip Kress SG Poseidon Eppelheim 01:04,33 2001 Sebastian Schulz SGS Hamburg 01:04,92 2000 Lucas Matzerath SG Frankfurt 01:02,66