2018 German National Junior Championships kicked off in Berlin today

2018 German Junior National Championships
- May, 29th – June, 2nd
- Berlin, Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE)
- 50m
- Meet Central
- Schedule
- Results
- Live Timing
- Live Stream
The German Swimming Federation (Deutscher Schwimmverband, DSV) has already nominated the team for the 2018 European Junior Championships in Helsinki from 4 to 8 July, so the 2018 German National Junior Championships are not a part of a qualification procedure.
23 athletes will participate in Helsinki. With Isabel Gose, Celine Rieder and Peter Varjasi three members of the team for Glasgow for the 2018 European Champinships (open class) are also nominated for the junior team. Gose (born 2002) is the fastest 200m freestyle junior swimmer so far in 2018 in Europe (1:58,80), Celine Rieder (born 2001) ranks first in Europe in the 1500m freestyle. Both Girls don’t compete in Berlin during the next days.
The 23-member DSV team for the JEM in Helsinki:
Girls (13): Alexandra Arlt, Anna Elendt, Mareike Ehring, Giulia Goerigk , Isabel Gose, Malin Grosse, Yara Hierath, Hannah Küchler, Lucie Kühn, Lena Riedemann, Celine Rieder, Barbara Schaal, Maya Tobehn
Boys (10): Sebastian Beck, Maurice Ingerieth, Lukas Matzerath, Lukas Märtens, Rafael Miroslaw, Fleming Redemann, Paul Reither, Michael Schäffner, Danny Schmidt, Peter Varjasi
Girls, born between 2001-2004 and boys, born between 2000-2003, are eligible to compete at the German National Junior Championships.
Today’s schedule features the 200m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 800m freestyle (women).
Maya Tobehn (born 2002), member of the German junior team for Helsinki, was the fastest women in the 100m freestyle, she was clocked at 56,30, not far of her personal best time (56,18). On the men’s side, Peter Varjasi (born 200) touched with the fastest time in 50,59 (personal best: 49,77).
Malin Gosse (1:09,93) and Anna Elendt (1:09,58) were the only female swimmers Sub 1:10. Both are part of the German European Junior Team. Anna Elendt‘s season best time stands at 1:09,08, which is also her personal best time.
2018 German National Junior Champions:
|200m butterfly, women
|Born
|Name
|Jg.
|Club
|Result
|2001
|Ehring, Mareike
|2001
|VFL Gladbeck 1921
|02:15,73
|2002
|Wendland, Madlen
|2002
|SG RethenSarstedt
|02:19,84
|2003
|Güven, Idil
|2003
|SG Essen
|02:16,01
|2004
|Gerth, Lilli
|2004
|TSV Bad Saulgau
|02:18,42
|2005
|Berentzik, Lisa Marie
|2005
|SSV Leutzsch
|02:22,96
|100m freestyle, women
|Born
|Name
|Jg.
|Club
|Result
|2001
|Titze, Julia
|2001
|SG Stadtwerke München
|00:57,07
|2002
|Tobehn, Maya
|2002
|Berliner TSC
|00:56,33
|2003
|Krüger, Kim Kristin
|2003
|SG Dortmund
|00:57,29
|2004
|Zachenhuber, Amelie
|2004
|SC Prinz Eugen München
|00:57,38
|2005
|Rose, Rianne
|2005
|TV 1843 Dillenburg
|00:58,50
100m breaststroke, women
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2005
|Lisa Maria Ulsamer
|SGR Karlsruhe
|01:14,73
|2004
|Isabell Droll
|SG Essen
|01:13,50
|2003
|Kim Emely Herkle
|VfL Waiblingen
|01:10,55
|2002
|Malin Grosse
|SGS Hannover
|01:09,93
|2001
|Anna Elendt
|DSW 1912 Darmstadt
|01:09,58
|200m butterfly, men
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2004
|Philipp Weber
|SV Halle
|02:09,93
|2003
|Kirill Lammert
|SC Delphin Lübeck
|02:08,71
|2002
|Alexander Eich
|1. Dresdner SG
|02:01,85
|2001
|Yannick Plasil
|SG Gladbeck Recklinghausen
|02:02,61
|2000
|Maurice Ingenrieth
|DSW 1912 Darmstadt
|02:01,92
|100m freestyle, men
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2004
|Kiran Winkler
|SG Magdeburg
|00:54,72
|2003
|Josif Miladinov
|SV Gera
|00:52,46
|2002
|Louis Dramm
|Dresdner Delphine
|00:51,55
|2001
|Rafael Miroslaw
|SG ‘HAT 16 Hamburg
|00:50,50
|2000
|Peter Varjasi
|SG Mittelfranken
|00:50,48
|100m breaststroke, men
|Born
|Name
|Club
|Result
|2004
|Mathis Schönung
|SG EWR Rheinhessen Mainz
|01:08,45
|2003
|Josif Miladinov
|SV Gera
|01:07,28
|2002
|Phillip Kress
|SG Poseidon Eppelheim
|01:04,33
|2001
|Sebastian Schulz
|SGS Hamburg
|01:04,92
|2000
|Lucas Matzerath
|SG Frankfurt
|01:02,66
Leave a Reply