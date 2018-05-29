2018 German National Junior Championships kicked off in Berlin today

2018 German Junior National Championships

The German Swimming Federation (Deutscher Schwimmverband, DSV) has already nominated the team for the 2018 European Junior Championships in Helsinki from 4 to 8 July, so the 2018 German National Junior Championships are not a part of a qualification procedure.

23 athletes will participate in Helsinki. With Isabel Gose, Celine Rieder and Peter Varjasi three members of the team for Glasgow for the 2018 European Champinships (open class) are also nominated for the junior team. Gose (born 2002) is the fastest 200m freestyle junior swimmer so far in 2018 in Europe (1:58,80), Celine Rieder (born 2001) ranks first in Europe in the 1500m freestyle. Both Girls don’t compete in Berlin during the next days.

The 23-member DSV team for the JEM in Helsinki:

Girls (13): Alexandra Arlt, Anna Elendt, Mareike Ehring, Giulia Goerigk , Isabel Gose, Malin Grosse, Yara Hierath, Hannah Küchler, Lucie Kühn, Lena Riedemann, Celine Rieder, Barbara Schaal, Maya Tobehn

Boys (10): Sebastian Beck, Maurice Ingerieth, Lukas Matzerath, Lukas Märtens, Rafael Miroslaw, Fleming Redemann, Paul Reither, Michael Schäffner, Danny Schmidt, Peter Varjasi

Girls, born between 2001-2004 and boys, born between 2000-2003, are eligible to compete at the German National Junior Championships.

Today’s schedule features the 200m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 800m freestyle (women).

Maya Tobehn (born 2002), member of the German junior team for Helsinki, was the fastest women in the 100m freestyle, she was clocked at 56,30, not far of her personal best time (56,18). On the men’s side, Peter Varjasi (born 200) touched with the fastest time in 50,59 (personal best: 49,77).

Malin Gosse (1:09,93) and Anna Elendt (1:09,58) were the only female swimmers Sub 1:10. Both are part of the German European Junior Team. Anna Elendt‘s season best time stands at 1:09,08, which is also her personal best time.

2018 German National Junior Champions:

200m butterfly, women Born Name Jg. Club Result 2001 Ehring, Mareike 2001 VFL Gladbeck 1921 02:15,73 2002 Wendland, Madlen 2002 SG RethenSarstedt 02:19,84 2003 Güven, Idil 2003 SG Essen 02:16,01 2004 Gerth, Lilli 2004 TSV Bad Saulgau 02:18,42 2005 Berentzik, Lisa Marie 2005 SSV Leutzsch 02:22,96

100m freestyle, women Born Name Jg. Club Result 2001 Titze, Julia 2001 SG Stadtwerke München 00:57,07 2002 Tobehn, Maya 2002 Berliner TSC 00:56,33 2003 Krüger, Kim Kristin 2003 SG Dortmund 00:57,29 2004 Zachenhuber, Amelie 2004 SC Prinz Eugen München 00:57,38 2005 Rose, Rianne 2005 TV 1843 Dillenburg 00:58,50

100m breaststroke, women

Born Name Club Result 2005 Lisa Maria Ulsamer SGR Karlsruhe 01:14,73 2004 Isabell Droll SG Essen 01:13,50 2003 Kim Emely Herkle VfL Waiblingen 01:10,55 2002 Malin Grosse SGS Hannover 01:09,93 2001 Anna Elendt DSW 1912 Darmstadt 01:09,58

200m butterfly, men Born Name Club Result 2004 Philipp Weber SV Halle 02:09,93 2003 Kirill Lammert SC Delphin Lübeck 02:08,71 2002 Alexander Eich 1. Dresdner SG 02:01,85 2001 Yannick Plasil SG Gladbeck Recklinghausen 02:02,61 2000 Maurice Ingenrieth DSW 1912 Darmstadt 02:01,92

100m freestyle, men Born Name Club Result 2004 Kiran Winkler SG Magdeburg 00:54,72 2003 Josif Miladinov SV Gera 00:52,46 2002 Louis Dramm Dresdner Delphine 00:51,55 2001 Rafael Miroslaw SG ‘HAT 16 Hamburg 00:50,50 2000 Peter Varjasi SG Mittelfranken 00:50,48