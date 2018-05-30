Big Ten Names Spring, At-Large Sports Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday recognized a total of 1,906 students competing in spring and at-large sports who have been named to the Academic All-Conference team.

The list of honorees features 166 individuals in baseball, 137 in softball, 211 in women’s rowing, 67 in men’s and 82 in women’s golf, 95 in men’s and 134 in women’s lacrosse, 70 in men’s and 69 in women’s tennis, 271 in men’s and 371 in women’s track and field and 75 in men’s (representing fencing, rifle and pistol, rowing and volleyball) and 158 in women’s (representing bowling, fencing, ice hockey, lightweight rowing, rifle and pistol, sand volleyball, synchronized swimming and water polo) at-large sports.

The complete listing of 2018 Academic All-Big Ten honorees for spring and at-large sports is here.

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of May 1 for spring sports, who have been enrolled fulltime at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

At least 29 students competing in spring and at-large sports have maintained unblemished cumulative GPAs:

Matsen Dziedzic, Illinois men’s track and field (Sr., MS – Technical Systems Management)

Michael Hyc, Illinois men’s track and field (Sr., MS – Accountancy)

David Kendziera, Illinois men’s track and field (Sr., Ed.M. in Human Resource Development)

Marija Pritchard, Iowa women’s rowing (Jr., Religious Studies And Biology)

Karson Sommer, Iowa men’s track and field (So., Electrical Engineering)

Audrey Belf, Michigan women’s track and field (Jr., Movement Science)

Erin Finn, Michigan women’s track and field (Sr., Epidemiology MPH)

Lexi Baylis, Michigan State women’s tennis (Sr., Mechanical Engineering)

Luke Beauchamp, Michigan State men’s track and field (Jr., Physiology)

Katelyn Daniels, Michigan State women’s track and field (Sr., Human Biology)

Bailey Johnson, Michigan State women’s track and field (Sr., Communication)

Logan Otter, Michigan State women’s golf (Sr., Neuroscience)

Clark Ruiz, Michigan State men’s track and field (Sr., Media And Information)

Emily Steffke, Michigan State women’s track and field (Sr., Neuroscience)

Kristina Zalewski, Michigan State softball (Sr., Psychology – second Bachelors)

Bethany Hasz, Minnesota women’s track and field (Jr., Kinesiology)

Abby Kohut-Jackson, Minnesota women’s track and field (Jr., Spanish Studies)

Patty O’Brien, Minnesota women’s track and field (Sr., Masters Of Education)

Andy Jacobs, Nebraska women’s track and field (So., Broadcasting/Journalism/Psycho logy)

Givon Washington, Nebraska men’s track and field (So., Economics)

Simon Wiedel, Nebraska men’s track and field (So., Elementary Education)

Sheila Nesselbush, Northwestern women’s lacrosse (Sr., Predictive Analytics)

Gabriela Cecchini, Ohio State women’s fencing (Jr., World Literatures)

Aleksandra Kolmykova, Ohio State women’s fencing (So., Economics)

Will Voetsch, Ohio State men’s golf (Jr., Finance)

Rebecca Chanin, Rutgers women’s rowing (So., Political Science)

Sarah Robbie, Rutgers women’s track and field (Sr., Labor Studies And Employment Relations)

Emma Langer, Wisconsin women’s track and field (So., Biology)

Elisabet Pietz, Wisconsin women’s rowing (So., Spanish)