Bay Area Olympians Highlight 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara

Courtesy: USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Standout Bay Area-based Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Stanford Swimming), Simone Manuel (Sugar Land, Texas/Stanford Swimming), Nathan Adrian (Bremerton, Wash./California Aquatics) and Ryan Murphy (Jacksonville, Fla./California Aquatics) are expected to lead a fast field for next week’s TYR Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara, June 7-10 at the George F. Haines International Swim Center.

The four-day competition opens with timed finals for the 1500-meter freestyle on Thursday, June 7 at 5 p.m. PDT. Friday, June 8 through Sunday, June 10 will feature 9 a.m. PDT prelims followed by finals at 5 p.m. PDT (4:40 p.m. on Friday, June 9).

Single- and all-session tickets are on sale now here.

Individual Olympic champions Anthony Ervin (Valencia, Calif./Team Elite), Matt Grevers (Lake Forest, Ill./Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics), Lilly King (Evansville, Ind./University) and Ryan Lochte (Daytona Beach, Fla./Gator Swim Club) – as well as seven-time FINA World Championships medalist Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Bolles School Sharks) – are also slated to swim in Santa Clara.

Expected to join Adrian, Ervin and Murphy in a standout group of Cal alums are fellow Olympic medalists Jacob Pebley (Corvallis, Ore./California Aquatics), Josh Prenot (Santa Maria, Calif./California Aquatics) and Tom Shields (Huntington Beach, Calif./California Aquatics). Fellow local Olympic medalists Lia Neal (Brooklyn, N.Y./Stanford Swimming) and Abbey Weitzeil (Saugus, Calif./California Aquatics) also are expected to compete.

NBC Sports Network will have live television coverage Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 8 p.m. EDT. Sunday’s finals will stream on the NBC Sports app. A live webcast of daily prelims and the Thursday, June 7 distance session will be available at usaswimming.org.

This meet marks the fifth of six stops of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series with Olympic medalist and world champion Chase Kalisz (Bel Air, Md./Athens Bulldog Swim Club) topping the men’s standings with 64 points. Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck leads the women’s standings with 45 points.

Also continuing in Santa Clara is USA Swim Squads, a new feature for 2018 that allows USA Swimming National Team members to compete for team points and a grand prize throughout this year’s events. Four teams, captained by Olympic legends Natalie Coughlin, Lenny Krayzelburg, Jason Lezak and Kaitlin Sandeno, will feature six active athletes designated across six event categories (one athlete per team per category) who are eligible to score points in a maximum of two events from that category – free, back, breast, fly, IM or flex. Team Krayzelburg leads the way with 358 points heading into Santa Clara.

In the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series, swimmers may earn awards for top-three finishes in all individual Olympic events. At each meet, $1,000 will be provided for a first-place finish, $600 for second and $200 for third. Participants will be awarded points in each individual Olympic event throughout the duration of the series (Five points for first, three for second, one point for third place).

At 2018 Phillips 66 Nationals, the point totals will double to 10 points for first place, six for second and two points for third place. The final series tally will be computed after the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, slated for July 25-29 in Irvine, California, and the prizes will be awarded at that time.

The top eligible male and female overall point total winners in the series will earn a one-year lease of a BMW vehicle, as well as a $10,000 series bonus. For more information on the TYR Pro Swim Series, visit here.